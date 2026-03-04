Kristen Stewart makes an unexpected retro comeback with this iconic hairstyle

Changing your look without sacrificing everything: that's the art Kristen Stewart has mastered perfectly. During her recent appearance on Instagram, the actress surprised everyone with an undercut and micro-bangs.

The undercut, a hair playground

Often associated with "alternative aesthetics", the undercut is making a strong comeback. Its principle? Shaving part of the hair, usually at the back or sides, while keeping length on top.

What makes it particularly irresistible is its versatility and creativity. The shaved area can remain minimalist… or become a true canvas for self-expression. Graphic patterns, geometric lines, subtle designs: the back of the head transforms into an artistic canvas. A playful way to assert your personality without changing your entire head of hair.

Another advantage: this trend suits all hair lengths. Whether you have short hair, a structured bob, or long, flowing locks, the undercut can work anywhere. It breaks the rules while offering great styling freedom.

Kristen Stewart's signature version

True to her penchant for hair transformations, Kristen Stewart opted for a version that was as strategic as it was stylish. She kept her long hair, which completely covered the shaved section when worn loose. The result: a seemingly demure look, but as soon as she tied her hair up, the surprise appeared. The undercut was revealed at the back, creating a striking contrast between the length and the shaved area.

Adding to this is a micro-fringe cut just above the eyebrows, which structures the face and reinforces the overall sharp look. The result is both rebellious and controlled, minimalist and assertive. A duality that perfectly reflects her aesthetic: playing with the rules without ever being confined by them.

A cup that celebrates freedom

The undercut isn't just a trend, it's almost a statement. It allows you to transform your hairstyle without sacrificing length. You can show it off or hide it depending on your mood, your style of the day, or the occasion.

In a body-positive approach to beauty, this cut is a winner. It doesn't aim to homogenize, but to reveal. Regardless of your hair's texture, density, or color, the undercut adapts to and enhances your uniqueness. It's also a way to reclaim your image. You decide when and how to show this bolder side of yourself. A simple gesture—tying your hair back—is enough to completely transform your look.

By adopting an undercut while keeping her length, Kristen Stewart demonstrates that there's no rigid boundary between "sensible" and "edgy" hairstyles. Ultimately, the 2026 version of the undercut perfectly embodies the spirit of the moment: daring without apology, playing with one's image, and celebrating individuality.

