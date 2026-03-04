In a daring dress, the figure of this Hungarian model captivates the eyes

Barbara Palvin Sprouse and her husband Dylan Sprouse lit up the Grand Dinner at the Louvre in Paris at the end of February 2026. The Hungarian model dazzled in a sculptural white dress, captivating all eyes with her elegance.

A white dress with dramatic lines

Barbara wore a white dress with a hem adorned with flowing fringe that danced with every movement. The silhouette, structured at the bust and flowing at the bottom, emphasized her waist while adding a theatrical dimension perfectly suited to the prestigious setting of the Louvre beneath the pyramid.

Dylan Sprouse is the perfect complement

Beside her, Dylan Sprouse sported a textured black tuxedo with fine, shimmering pinstripes, featuring tailored trousers and a fitted jacket. This monochromatic duo—pristine white for her, sophisticated black for him—created an impeccable visual balance. True to form at social events, Barbara and Dylan excel at the art of effortless coordination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin Sprouse (Fanpage) (@barbpalvin.lore)

Fans in awe: "It's magnificent!"

Social media erupted with praise: "Very elegant," "It's magnificent." Followers adore this iconic couple, praising Barbara's ability to combine sensuality and couture chic, while Dylan adds a touch of complicity.

Wearing this white dress beneath the Louvre Pyramid, Barbara Palvin Sprouse captivated once again, showcasing her stunning figure alongside Dylan. Fans, unanimous in their admiration, celebrated an elegance that blended boldness and romance – an unforgettable Parisian moment.