"Very elegant": Deva Cassel makes a striking appearance

Léa Michel
@devacassel/Instagram

French-Italian model and actress Deva Cassel, daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, lit up the front row at the Dior Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show during Paris Fashion Week. Her outfit captivated attention, confirming her status as the brand's new muse.

A loyal follower of the revamped New Look

In the Tuileries Gardens, Deva Cassel took her seat to applaud the collection designed by Jonathan Anderson. Loyal to Dior, she embodied an ultra-modern version of the New Look so dear to Monsieur Dior, blending heritage and contemporary style with effortless elegance.

Chic and architectural officewear

She wore a blue striped shirt paired with a belted skirt, evoking Dior's iconic structured architecture. This "office-chic" silhouette, conceived as a reimagined uniform, contrasted brilliantly with the freer looks on the runway. A confident look, both professional and fashionable.

The unanimous reaction: "Very elegant"

On social media and in the press, compliments poured in: "Very elegant," "A total showstopper," "Perfect Dior ambassador." Fans praised her ability to wear the Dior DNA with rare ease, while infusing it with her contemporary personality.

Deva, the front-row asset of Fashion Week

Casually seated in the front row, Deva Cassel demonstrated that she excels as much on the catwalk as she does as a spectator. At just 21 years old, she navigates with confidence between fashion shows and VIP invitations, proving that her natural charisma makes her a regular at the highlights of Paris Fashion Week.

With this striking appearance at Dior, Deva Cassel delivers a flawless, stylish look that blends tradition and modernity. "Very elegant" in her signature office wear, she confirms her status as a new French icon, illuminating Paris with a light as timeless as the New Look she wears so well.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Sydney Sweeney reveals an unexpected side in a video that's generating a lot of buzz

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Sydney Sweeney reveals an unexpected side in a video that's generating a lot of buzz

Known for her memorable roles in film and television, Sydney Sweeney recently garnered attention for a completely different...

This appearance of Teyana Taylor with her daughter is melting hearts on social media.

On the red carpet of the 2026 SAG Awards, spectacular looks abound each year. This time, it was...

"It was depression": Ice Spice breaks his silence on his weight loss

American rapper Ice Spice recently lifted the veil on the behind-the-scenes of her physical transformation, revealing that a...

In a sculpted dress, this Russian model reshapes her silhouette

Russian model Irina Shayk recently set the red carpet ablaze at the 2026 Actor Awards with an ultra-chic...

Faced with criticism about her appearance, this "Bridgerton" actress responds with confidence

Nicola Coughlan, star of "Bridgerton," rejects reductive labels about her body and proclaims her radiant self-confidence. The Irish...

Proud of her grey hair, Andie MacDowell turns heads at Fashion Week

Andie MacDowell continues to embody effortless elegance with a new hairstyle at Milan Fashion Week. The American actress...