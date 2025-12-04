Anne Hathaway dares to try an unexpected hairstyle

For her upcoming role in David Lowery's musical thriller "Mother Mary," Anne Hathaway, famous for her long brown hair, is sporting a "radical" hair transformation. The actress has adopted an ultra-smooth platinum blonde, enhanced by two contrasting black streaks framing her face, giving her a "rock 'n' roll" look that contrasts sharply with her usual image.

A transformation for a unique role

American actress Anne Hathaway plays a pop star in the film "Mother Mary," adopting a new visual identity marked by a two-tone hair color. This change gives her a powerful and innovative stage presence, while highlighting her face in a completely new way. This hair transformation reflects the avant-garde spirit of the character and captivates viewers from the very first trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly)

A look inspired by avant-garde trends

This hair color is part of a trend of experimental hairstyles that blend contrasting colors and strong graphic effects, reminiscent of the "Halo Hair" popularized by singer Rosalía. On Anne Hathaway, platinum blonde contrasted with dark highlights creates a dynamic frame around her face, combining modernity and a rebellious spirit. Her perfectly sleek hairstyle with a clean center part completes this bold look.

A successful foray into a dark musical universe

The film "Mother Mary" promises a thriller atmosphere, with Anne Hathaway portraying a complex pop star amidst dazzling costumes and intense choreographed sequences. This new hairstyle perfectly complements the film's dramatic and theatrical tone, enhancing the actress's charisma and marking an aesthetic turning point in her career.

An unexpected source of hair inspiration

This two-tone style captivates with its originality and sophistication, undoubtedly inspiring many fans to reinvent themselves by playing with strong hair contrasts. Anne Hathaway thus demonstrates that changing one's hairstyle can be a form of art and personal expression.

With this platinum blonde look accented by dark highlights, Anne Hathaway proves once again her ability to surprise and reinvent herself. Far more than a simple hair change, this transformation reflects the actress's artistic evolution and fuels the anticipation surrounding "Mother Mary."