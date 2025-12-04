Search here...

Anne Hathaway dares to try an unexpected hairstyle

Jade Leclerc
Screen extrait du film « Mother Mary »

For her upcoming role in David Lowery's musical thriller "Mother Mary," Anne Hathaway, famous for her long brown hair, is sporting a "radical" hair transformation. The actress has adopted an ultra-smooth platinum blonde, enhanced by two contrasting black streaks framing her face, giving her a "rock 'n' roll" look that contrasts sharply with her usual image.

A transformation for a unique role

American actress Anne Hathaway plays a pop star in the film "Mother Mary," adopting a new visual identity marked by a two-tone hair color. This change gives her a powerful and innovative stage presence, while highlighting her face in a completely new way. This hair transformation reflects the avant-garde spirit of the character and captivates viewers from the very first trailer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly)

A look inspired by avant-garde trends

This hair color is part of a trend of experimental hairstyles that blend contrasting colors and strong graphic effects, reminiscent of the "Halo Hair" popularized by singer Rosalía. On Anne Hathaway, platinum blonde contrasted with dark highlights creates a dynamic frame around her face, combining modernity and a rebellious spirit. Her perfectly sleek hairstyle with a clean center part completes this bold look.

A successful foray into a dark musical universe

The film "Mother Mary" promises a thriller atmosphere, with Anne Hathaway portraying a complex pop star amidst dazzling costumes and intense choreographed sequences. This new hairstyle perfectly complements the film's dramatic and theatrical tone, enhancing the actress's charisma and marking an aesthetic turning point in her career.

An unexpected source of hair inspiration

This two-tone style captivates with its originality and sophistication, undoubtedly inspiring many fans to reinvent themselves by playing with strong hair contrasts. Anne Hathaway thus demonstrates that changing one's hairstyle can be a form of art and personal expression.

With this platinum blonde look accented by dark highlights, Anne Hathaway proves once again her ability to surprise and reinvent herself. Far more than a simple hair change, this transformation reflects the actress's artistic evolution and fuels the anticipation surrounding "Mother Mary."

Jade Leclerc
Jade Leclerc
I'm a beauty editor with a passion for all things self-care, makeup, and rituals that reconnect us with ourselves. I love deciphering trends, testing products, and understanding what lies behind marketing promises.
Article précédent
Christmas icon Mariah Carey sets the stage on fire in Las Vegas
Article suivant
"A model!": This Korean singer is turning heads

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Rihanna reveals an unexpected side of her life in Barbados

To mark Barbados' 59th Independence Day, Rihanna offered her fans a rare glimpse into her life as a...

Jessica Biel shows off her arm and back workout

Jessica Biel, known for her role in "The Better Sister," recently shared a much-requested glimpse into her upper-body...

"I'm 36 and have no children": this actress breaks a taboo

In an excerpt from her appearance on the "Know Thyself" podcast, American actress and singer-songwriter Lucy Hale simply...

With elegance, Sofía Vergara (53 years old) makes a sensation in a white dress

Sofía Vergara recently caused a sensation at a friend's birthday party, appearing in a white silk dress by...

"A crown cannot be bought": Miss Universe 2025 breaks her silence on cheating accusations

Two weeks after her crowning, Fátima Bosch, Miss Mexico who became Miss Universe 2025, finds herself at the...

31 years ago, this role revealed Cameron Diaz's beauty to the world.

Thirty-one years ago, Cameron Diaz made a sensational entrance into cinema in "The Mask," directed by Chuck Russell....

© 2025 The Body Optimist