Rita Ora sets the red carpet ablaze with a daring second-skin dress

The Kosovar-British singer, model and actress Rita Ora recently turned heads at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London, appearing on the red carpet in an ultra-tight silver dress with a daring plunging neckline.

A dress with a striking sheen

The dress chosen by Rita Ora was a slim-fit Ralph Lauren design that elegantly hugged her curves. The satin texture and metallic sheen caught the light with every movement, while the high slit added a touch of understated glamour, perfect for a prestigious evening. Rita Ora completed this striking look with a sleek ballerina bun that highlighted her understated jewelry and makeup, which featured smoky eyes and a deep pink lip. This cohesive ensemble showcased her impeccable sense of style and confidence on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Attire (@myattire2816)

A remarkable presence at a flagship event

The Fashion Awards are a must-attend event in the fashion industry, honoring emerging designers and talents. Rita Ora's look, already recognized for her "bold" and often avant-garde fashion choices, was widely hailed as one of the most memorable outfits of the 2025 ceremony. Her ensemble captivated critics and the public alike, perfectly embodying the spirit of the event. It not only solidified her reputation as a style pioneer but also sparked numerous discussions on social media, where it was dubbed a "true fashion moment."

With this dazzling appearance, Rita Ora once again confirms her status as a style icon capable of combining boldness and elegance. Between glamour and confidence, she proves that the red carpet is a true playground where she commands attention with her charisma and innate sense of style.