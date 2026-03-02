In lace, Madonna sets Milan Fashion Week ablaze

Madonna proved once again that she is "the queen of style" with a stunning appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show during Milan Fashion Week. Seated in the front row, she set the event ablaze in a short black lace dress that was both gothic and incredibly couture.

A lace dress with gothic accents

For the occasion, Madonna opted for a black lace slip dress with a corset. The dress featured a slit revealing black tights and black pointed-toe pumps. This combination of a structured corset, delicate lace, and a short cut created a very controlled gothic look, somewhere between boudoir and red carpet.

To balance this look, Madonna layered a fitted black coat/blazer over it, worn open. The coat's precise shoulders, tailored cut, and length added a touch of sophistication, like "couture armor." A black bag on her arm completed this all-black look, perfectly in keeping with the Dolce & Gabbana DNA.

The accessories that make all the difference: black sunglasses and turquoise gloves

True to her "untouchable star" image, Madonna also wore large black sunglasses in the front row, accentuating her mystique and iconic status. The most unexpected detail of her outfit, however, was her teal gloves, which contrasted sharply with the all-black ensemble. This vibrant, almost theatrical choice of color injected a touch of whimsy and modernity into the otherwise very dark look, while also highlighting her ability to break the rules with a single accessory.

A viral appearance, from the front row to Instagram

Madonna didn't just make a splash in the showroom: she also shared a video of herself walking on a balcony overlooking the Milan skyline, wearing the same outfit. The caption was a simple "Ciao Milano 🇮🇹" – enough to ignite a flurry of comments from her fans, delighted to see her return to the "corset and lace" aesthetic that shaped her legend.

With this little black lace dress, her gothic corset, and her turquoise gloves, Madonna reminded Milan that she remains a true fashion force. She successfully revisited her iconic codes—dramatic black, statement accessories—while adapting them to the current climate. The result: an appearance that generated a lot of buzz, both in the front row and on social media.