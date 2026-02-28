Search here...

"You are stunning": Photos of this American actress in Thailand are causing a stir

Anaëlle G.
@victoriajustice/Instagram

Victoria Justice, former star of the American sitcom "Victorious," recently set social media abuzz with her vacation photos from Koh Samui in Thailand. Simply captioned "Koh Samui 🌺🩵✨🍉🥥🌴" , the carousel of photos garnered over 250,000 likes, celebrating her natural glow by an infinity pool.

Paradise infinity pool

In the main image, the American actress and singer-songwriter poses by a turquoise pool. Then, dressed in a colorful striped outfit and an open, oversized white shirt, with her hair in a high bun and sunglasses, she sips a drink, her gold manicure and delicate earrings completing this chic vacation look.

The post alternates between sunset beach views, colorful Thai dishes, exotic juices, and relaxed poses. From the pristine beach to the coconut palms, Victoria captures the essence of tropical luxury while remaining authentic and radiant.

Fans in total awe

A fan account praises "pool perfection, sea breeze, and serene confidence." Reactions pour in: "You make Thailand even more beautiful!" , "I'm living vicariously!" , "Sublime!" Others chime in: "This light is unreal," "It looks like a living postcard," "How do you manage to be so radiant?" Sun, wave, and heart emojis flood the post, while fans are already clamoring for the villa's secret address and the brand of her two-room apartment.

Within hours, Victoria Justice's photos garnered thousands of likes and shares. Some described her as "the embodiment of sunshine," while others praised her "effortless, natural elegance." With turquoise highlights, golden skin, and a serene smile, the images seemed to suspend time.

Victoria Justice brilliantly blends series, music, and spontaneous beach moments. These Thai images are a reminder of her "timeless appeal," which continues to captivate audiences.

I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
At 51, Penélope Cruz lights up London in a sculptural black dress

