At 44, Meghan Markle reflects on the hair coloring she considers her "biggest hair faux pas"

Meghan Markle reflects on a hair experience that didn't go as planned, but which above all illustrates a universal truth: your hair is yours, and there are no real "faux pas".

A home hair coloring gone wrong

It was in an episode of her podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder," that Meghan Markle shared her anecdote. During the pandemic, closed hair salons led her to try at-home hair coloring ordered online. Like many, she experimented extensively at home, hoping to recapture her luminous brown highlights. However, the result was far from what she expected: an intense, uniform black, without any nuance. According to her, it was her "biggest hair blunder."

However, this term needs some qualification. A "faux pas" compared to what? Standards, trends, or personal habits? In reality, beauty has no strict rules, and every experiment, even a surprising one, is part of the process. What matters is that you feel good about your hair, your choices, and your colors.

Calling in an expert: Serge Normant

Faced with the overly dark shade, Meghan Markle turned to her longtime hairdresser, Serge Normant, who is accustomed to working with celebrities. According to him, dark hair dyes can intensify more than expected, especially on previously treated hair, and the hair fiber can absorb pigments unevenly. A useful reminder, he says: even professionals can encounter surprises with at-home products.

Hair that has become a signature

Since her debut on the series "Suits," Meghan Markle has always sported a deep brunette shade with subtle highlights. Her hairstyles—voluminous blowouts, natural waves, or low buns—have become her signature style. This episode highlights that no public figure is immune to a hair mishap. Even hair that looks "perfect" on Instagram or in magazines can have its unpredictable moments.

Lessons from a so-called "misstep"

This experience isn't just funny to recount; it illustrates a reality shared during the pandemic. Many tried at-home hair coloring and discovered that hair sometimes reacts differently depending on its base color and texture. Dark pigments can be surprising, and subtlety isn't always guaranteed.

Since then, Meghan Markle has returned to her signature brunette look, professionally styled, and also shares some tips for maintaining volume and manageability: texturizing spray, gentle styling, simple but effective techniques. She shows that a hair mishap is never permanent and can even inspire new ideas for having fun with your hair.

Above all, her story reminds us that no one can truly judge what constitutes a beauty "faux pas." Trends evolve, standards change, and the freedom to reinvent oneself remains paramount. What matters is what you love, what makes you feel beautiful and confident.

Ultimately, Meghan Markle's anecdote is more than just a story of a hair coloring disaster: it's a message of freedom and self-compassion. Your hair choices, whether successful or surprising, don't define your worth or your style. Meghan Markle demonstrates this with humor and candor: beauty has no rules, and every head of hair deserves to be celebrated.