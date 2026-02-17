Search here...

At 44, Meghan Markle reflects on the hair coloring she considers her "biggest hair faux pas"

Naila T.
Megan Markle dans la série « Suits »

Meghan Markle reflects on a hair experience that didn't go as planned, but which above all illustrates a universal truth: your hair is yours, and there are no real "faux pas".

A home hair coloring gone wrong

It was in an episode of her podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder," that Meghan Markle shared her anecdote. During the pandemic, closed hair salons led her to try at-home hair coloring ordered online. Like many, she experimented extensively at home, hoping to recapture her luminous brown highlights. However, the result was far from what she expected: an intense, uniform black, without any nuance. According to her, it was her "biggest hair blunder."

However, this term needs some qualification. A "faux pas" compared to what? Standards, trends, or personal habits? In reality, beauty has no strict rules, and every experiment, even a surprising one, is part of the process. What matters is that you feel good about your hair, your choices, and your colors.

Calling in an expert: Serge Normant

Faced with the overly dark shade, Meghan Markle turned to her longtime hairdresser, Serge Normant, who is accustomed to working with celebrities. According to him, dark hair dyes can intensify more than expected, especially on previously treated hair, and the hair fiber can absorb pigments unevenly. A useful reminder, he says: even professionals can encounter surprises with at-home products.

Hair that has become a signature

Since her debut on the series "Suits," Meghan Markle has always sported a deep brunette shade with subtle highlights. Her hairstyles—voluminous blowouts, natural waves, or low buns—have become her signature style. This episode highlights that no public figure is immune to a hair mishap. Even hair that looks "perfect" on Instagram or in magazines can have its unpredictable moments.

Lessons from a so-called "misstep"

This experience isn't just funny to recount; it illustrates a reality shared during the pandemic. Many tried at-home hair coloring and discovered that hair sometimes reacts differently depending on its base color and texture. Dark pigments can be surprising, and subtlety isn't always guaranteed.

Since then, Meghan Markle has returned to her signature brunette look, professionally styled, and also shares some tips for maintaining volume and manageability: texturizing spray, gentle styling, simple but effective techniques. She shows that a hair mishap is never permanent and can even inspire new ideas for having fun with your hair.

Above all, her story reminds us that no one can truly judge what constitutes a beauty "faux pas." Trends evolve, standards change, and the freedom to reinvent oneself remains paramount. What matters is what you love, what makes you feel beautiful and confident.

Ultimately, Meghan Markle's anecdote is more than just a story of a hair coloring disaster: it's a message of freedom and self-compassion. Your hair choices, whether successful or surprising, don't define your worth or your style. Meghan Markle demonstrates this with humor and candor: beauty has no rules, and every head of hair deserves to be celebrated.

Naila T.
Naila T.
I analyze the societal trends that shape our bodies, our identities, and our relationships with the world. What drives me is understanding how norms evolve and transform in our lives, and how discourses on gender, mental health, and self-image permeate everyday life.
Article précédent
In a lace dress, Sofía Vergara confirms her signature style

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

In a lace dress, Sofía Vergara confirms her signature style

Colombian-American actress, model, producer, and television host Sofía Vergara celebrated Valentine's Day in a black lace dress, true...

"I have to manage everything": This actress describes her "intense" daily life as a mother

American actress, TV presenter, and singer Keke Palmer openly shares her daily challenge: balancing a booming film, television,...

"Magnificent": This influencer is causing a sensation at the beach while on vacation

Under the Bahamian sun, Nabilla once again captivated her millions of followers. In a minimalist beach outfit, with...

Jennifer Lopez poses confidently at 56 and sparks controversy

Jennifer Lopez continues to exude confidence. On Instagram, she recently shared new photos of herself at the gym,...

Meryl Streep's daughter, Louisa Jacobson, is making a splash at New York Fashion Week

Louisa Jacobson recently made a striking appearance at New York Fashion Week. The American actress and model, known...

The wife of the mayor of New York makes a notable appearance at Fashion Week

At just 28 years old, Rama Duwaji continues to make her mark with her distinctive style. The wife...

© 2025 The Body Optimist