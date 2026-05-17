This little-known mental strength is said to be common to the most professionally "successful" people.

We often talk about talent, networking, or luck to explain a successful career. But another, more subtle key could carry far more weight. And the good news is, it can be developed, regardless of your starting point. According to the Harvard Business Review, there's a crucial mental skill that many still underestimate.

A simple… but powerful skill

In a Harvard Business Review article , Tapan Singhel, CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, shares what he considers the main driver of his career progression: a "growth mindset." For him, it's not just a "plus" on a resume. It's an essential foundation for thriving in a constantly evolving world of work.

The "growth mindset": the idea that changes everything

This concept was developed by psychologist Carol Dweck at Stanford University. It is based on a simple idea: your skills are not fixed. They can develop with effort, experience, and learning.

Conversely, a "fixed mindset" involves believing that one is "either gifted or not," "suited or not for something." This perspective often limits boldness and progress. A growth mindset, on the other hand, transforms the perception of challenges: a difficulty becomes an opportunity to learn, not proof of a lack of ability.

Three concrete attitudes to adopt

Tapan Singhel describes 3 reflexes to develop this mindset:

First, avoid hiding behind circumstances. A mistake is not an end, but useful information for progress.

Next, accept the unknown. New situations can be uncomfortable, but they are also the richest in learning opportunities.

Finally, dare to ask for help. No one is an expert in everything, and progress also comes through communication and constructive humility.

In a professional environment characterized by rapidly evolving jobs, automation, and artificial intelligence, this ability to learn continuously is becoming invaluable. Analyses highlight that companies are increasingly seeking candidates who can adapt and evolve, rather than those with skills that are static.

A brain that learns throughout life

People with a fixed mindset tend to avoid new situations for fear of failure. Those with a growth mindset approach things differently: they see every mistake as a learning opportunity. Some approaches even encourage mentally replacing "I failed" with "I haven't succeeded yet." This simple phrase opens up a more constructive and motivating perspective. In this mindset, progress becomes a natural process, rather than a constant pressure.

The "growth mindset" also relies on neuroplasticity: the brain continues to transform with experience. Learning, repeating, and adjusting one's practices truly strengthens neural connections. In other words, progress is not a matter of "natural talent," but of dynamism.

Let's conclude by remembering that there isn't just one way to "succeed professionally." Everyone has their own desires, their own pace, and their own path. Success isn't about rankings. For some, it lies in career advancement. For others, it's about balance, creativity, or simply the pleasure of doing work aligned with their values. The essential thing is to feel good about what you're building. And if what you're building evolves over time, that's also a form of success.