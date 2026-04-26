Why do some people feel like they are always "unlucky", according to psychology?

You might know someone who says they attract bad luck… or you might sometimes feel that way yourself. However, psychology shows that this feeling of misfortune often stems less from actual bad luck than from how the brain interprets events. The good news is: our perception isn't fixed.

The brain more easily retains the negative

The first mechanism at play is negativity bias. Simply put, our brains tend to give more weight to unpleasant experiences than to neutral or positive ones. A delayed train, a missed message, spilled coffee on your favorite t-shirt… these minor setbacks often leave a stronger impression than a smooth journey or a trouble-free day.

Researchers, including Roy Baumeister and his colleagues, have shown that negative events generally have a stronger psychological impact than positive ones. As a result, you may feel like bad things keep happening, while good times pass more quietly.

When you believe in bad luck… you spot it everywhere

Another well-known mechanism is confirmation bias . When someone believes they are unlucky, they more readily notice anything that seems to confirm that belief. You miss your bus? "Of course." You find the perfect parking spot five minutes later? That detail is likely to be overlooked.

The brain loves to validate what it already believes to be true. If you see yourself as unlucky, you risk mentally collecting all the evidence that supports this, while forgetting everything else.

The feeling of control changes everything

Psychology also refers to locus of control, a concept developed by Julian Rotter . It describes how we explain what happens to us. Some people tend to think that their lives depend primarily on external factors: luck, fate, other people, chance. This is referred to as an external locus of control.

Others feel they can influence events more through their choices, actions, or attitude. When you feel that everything depends on external forces, it can be easier to feel like you're at the mercy of events… and therefore plagued by bad luck.

After several setbacks, discouragement can set in.

Psychologist Martin Seligman developed the theory of learned helplessness. It describes what can happen when a person experiences several successive negative experiences: they end up believing that they have no power over what happens to them.

A possible consequence: less daring, less trying, anticipating the worst, or giving up before even attempting. This isn't a lack of worth or ability. It's a psychological mechanism that can affect anyone after a difficult period.

"Lucky" people don't owe everything to chance.

Psychologist Richard Wiseman studied the concept of luck with hundreds of participants. His work suggests that people who consider themselves lucky often adopt behaviors that create opportunities.

For example, they might be more open to new things, more attentive to their surroundings, and more inclined to seize unexpected opportunities. In other words, luck isn't always a simple matter of chance: it can also be linked to how you move through the world.

The brain wants meaning everywhere

Our brain loves to understand, connect, and explain. Even when events are completely unrelated, it sometimes looks for a common thread. Three minor unexpected events in the same week? The mind might quickly conclude, "I'm really having a run of bad luck lately." When sometimes it's simply... a matter of chance.

In short, having this feeling sometimes is human. It doesn't mean you're doomed to attract problems. Often, this feeling primarily reflects natural cognitive biases. Taking a step back, noticing what's going well, and recognizing your resources and ability to take action can change your perspective. Ultimately, "bad luck" is sometimes less a reality than a story the brain tells a little too loudly.