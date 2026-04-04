"People pleaser": Is the difficulty in saying no linked to a personality trait common among women?

Psycho
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels

Saying yes when you mean no, avoiding tension, wanting everyone to be happy… If this sounds familiar, you're not alone. This behavior, often called "people pleasing," intrigues psychologists and raises the question: where does this difficulty in setting boundaries come from?

What exactly is "people pleasing"?

"People pleasing" is not a medical diagnosis, but rather a way to describe a tendency to put the needs of others before one's own. This can manifest as a search for approval, a fear of disappointing others, or a reflex to avoid conflict.

In psychology, this behavior is sometimes linked to coping mechanisms developed over time. In other words, you may have learned, consciously or unconsciously, that pleasing others helps you to be accepted, appreciated, or to maintain peace around you.

Some research also links this tendency to a personality trait called "agreeableness," derived from the "Big Five" model. This refers to a willingness to cooperate, to show empathy, and to prioritize harmonious relationships. These are valuable qualities, but they can sometimes lead you to neglect yourself.

Why is this trait often associated with women?

Several social science studies suggest that this behavior can be influenced by how we are socialized. From a young age, some people—and particularly women—may be encouraged to be considerate, conciliatory, conflict-free, and empathetic. These expectations are not universal, but they remain present in many cultural contexts.

As a result, saying no can sometimes be perceived as "rude," "selfish," or "too direct," which can make asserting yourself more difficult. Over time, these norms can become ingrained and influence how you express your needs. This doesn't mean that all women are "people pleasers," nor that this behavior is exclusive to them. However, social pressure can play a significant role in its development.

When wanting to please becomes exhausting

Being caring, attentive, and empathetic are true strengths. However, when this is consistently done at the expense of your own needs, the balance can become fragile. Mental health specialists emphasize that difficulty saying no can lead to emotional exhaustion, stress, or feelings of frustration. By constantly trying to meet the expectations of others, you can lose sight of what is important to you.

This dynamic can also create unbalanced relationships, especially if your boundaries aren't clearly defined. This doesn't mean you have to become indifferent to others. The challenge is rather to find a balance between generosity and self-respect.

Learning to say no (without feeling guilty)

Good news: setting boundaries is a skill that can be learned. Psychologists often talk about assertiveness, which is the ability to express your needs clearly while respecting those of others. This can start with simple things: taking a moment to think before responding, rephrasing a request, or calmly expressing a refusal.

Saying no doesn't make you a bad person. On the contrary, it allows you to preserve your energy, your equilibrium, and more authentic connections. The idea isn't to renounce your empathy—which is a true asset—but to include it in a story where you also matter.

The concept of "people pleasing" thus highlights a nuanced reality: wanting to please others is human, but it shouldn't come at the expense of your own well-being. There's no single right way to say no or set boundaries. What matters is building a way of relating that respects both your generosity and your personal space. Because caring for others is even more sustainable when you include yourself in the equation.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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