Experts say handwriting style can reveal certain personality traits

What if your handwriting revealed something about you? In this digital age, handwriting still intrigues researchers. A recent study suggests it could reveal certain personality traits… but not in such a simple way as one might think.

When science takes an interest in your writing

Researchers Daniel Gagiu and Dorin Sendrescu have explored a fascinating idea: analyzing handwriting to uncover clues related to personality. To do this, they used deep learning technology capable of examining very precise details in handwriting.

Their model focused on four key elements: baseline (whether your handwriting rises or falls), letter slant, word spacing, and pressure applied to the paper. These characteristics were then compared to a well-known framework in psychology: the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), which classifies personalities according to different preferences.

Intriguing results… but not magical.

The study's results are quite impressive from a technical standpoint. The system was able to recognize certain handwriting characteristics with up to 96% accuracy and to estimate personality indicators with a reliability between 83% and 91%.

This suggests that there might be links between your writing style and certain personality traits. In other words, your writing could reflect, at least in part, how you think or express yourself. However, be careful not to jump to conclusions.

A personality cannot be summed up on a single sheet of paper.

The researchers themselves emphasize a crucial point: human personality is complex, nuanced, and impossible to summarize in a few visible traits on paper. Your handwriting can vary depending on your mood, your level of fatigue, the pen you use, or even the context in which you are writing. A hastily scribbled note will not have the same style as a carefully written letter.

Furthermore, tools like the MBTI themselves rely on categories that only capture a fraction of an individual's richness. In other words, your writing doesn't define you. It might reflect certain tendencies, but it never tells your whole story.

Ethical questions that should not be ignored

This type of research also raises important issues, particularly in sensitive areas such as recruitment and psychological assessment. The idea that someone could analyze your handwriting to deduce your personality could pose problems in terms of confidentiality, bias, and interpretation. Researchers therefore present their approach as an exploratory tool, not as a reliable method for definitively "reading" someone.

A new way to look at your handwriting

What this study highlights most is the potential of modern technologies to analyze very fine visual details. Artificial intelligence now makes it possible to observe patterns that the human eye does not always detect.

Beyond the technology, it also reminds us of something simple: your handwriting is a form of personal expression. It evolves, it adapts, it accompanies you through your moods, your emotions, and your life's moments. Whether it's neat, messy, light, or deliberate, it's part of your uniqueness. And this uniqueness cannot be reduced to a profile or a label.

Ultimately, while your writing may sometimes reveal certain tendencies, it remains above all a living, moving and unique reflection of your way of being in the world.