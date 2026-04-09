At 61, this model poses and asserts her "real" body, far from the filters.

Czech-Swedish-American model and actress Paulina Porizkova has consistently spoken out publicly about body image and aging. Through numerous Instagram posts, she advocates for an image free of filters and retouching, inviting a rethinking of beauty standards.

An iconic figure in fashion who celebrates the passage of time

Paulina Porizkova established herself in the 1980s as one of the leading figures in the fashion industry. She modeled for international magazines and collaborated with several renowned brands. Today, she regularly uses social media to address issues related to age, body image, and expectations of women in public spaces. In several posts, she explains her desire to "show a more realistic image of aging, without resorting to digital retouching."

Claiming an image without filters

Paulina Porizkova regularly shares photos accompanied by messages about self-acceptance and body image with age. In an interview , she explains that she wants to show a more authentic representation of beauty, far removed from the idealized images often found on social media. She specifically mentions the importance of separating physical appearance from personal worth, while emphasizing that the changes associated with time are a natural part of life. According to her, unretouched images contribute to a more diverse representation of women's bodies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov)

Aging and Visibility in the Fashion Industry

Several figures in the fashion industry have recently spoken out about how age can influence professional visibility. Paulina Porizkova points out that women sometimes face specific expectations regarding their appearance, particularly in fields where image plays a significant role.

In an opinion piece published by Vogue, she discusses the need to broaden representation to better reflect the diversity of career paths. These statements are part of a broader evolution within the industry, where some brands are incorporating more diverse profiles into their campaigns.

A statement that resonates on social media

Paulina Porizkova's posts regularly generate online reactions, with many internet users expressing their interest in images they consider more realistic. The question of visual authenticity is the subject of increasing discussion, particularly with the proliferation of retouching tools and digital filters. For some observers, these discussions contribute to encouraging reflection on how images influence the perception of the body.

Some internet users point out, however, that due to her background as a former model, Paulina Porizkova partly conforms to widely valued aesthetic standards, which may lead to a more nuanced understanding of her message. While her comments remain legitimate and contribute to opening up the debate—every woman has the right to age and live with her body as she sees fit—some internet users nevertheless believe that her experience benefits from a greater form of social recognition than that of women who do not conform to dominant norms, particularly older women whose body shape deviates from traditional aesthetic standards.

Ultimately, discussions surrounding body diversity and aging are gaining increasing prominence in the media and fashion. The visibility of models from different generations is contributing to a gradual transformation of aesthetic standards. Paulina Porizkova is among those who encourage a broader representation of beauty by showcasing unretouched images.