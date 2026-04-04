This mother embraces her stretch marks and delivers a powerful message.

Body positive
Léa Michel
@brunna.teixeira_ / Instagram

What if stretch marks became symbols of pride rather than insecurities to hide? On social media, Bruna Alves Teixeira (@brunna.teixeira_) is challenging norms by showing her body as it is after motherhood. Her simple and sincere message resonates with thousands of people.

Natural and confident photos

Bruna Alves Teixeira shares images on Instagram that are far removed from the retouched photos we usually see. A mother of two, she regularly posts pictures of her pregnancy-marked belly, with its visible stretch marks, without filters or artifice. In her photos, the light is natural, the poses are simple, and above all, everything is on display.

She doesn't try to hide her marks; quite the opposite. We often see her lift her top, place her hand on her stomach, as if to highlight the lines that tell her story. Her stretch marks, with their silvery sheen on her skin, are not concealed. They almost become a central element of her photos, like a symbol of what her body has been through.

A powerful message of body acceptance

Beyond the images, it's her words that truly resonate. In her posts, Bruna shares a serene and powerful vision of the postpartum body. She explains that these marks are not flaws to be corrected, but rather traces of life. For her, they tell the story of her children, her strength, and all that her body has accomplished.

This message goes against the grain of the often polished and unrealistic standards of social media. It reminds us that motherhood transforms the body, and that these transformations should not be seen as something to be erased. On the contrary, it encourages us to view them with more kindness, respect, and even pride.

A wave of positive reactions

Her approach resonates particularly strongly with many people, especially new mothers. Comments flood her posts. Many thank her for her authenticity, emphasizing how rare it is to see postpartum bodies portrayed so realistically. Some even explain that her photos help them change their perspective on their own bodies.

Messages of support, identification, and gratitude are frequently found. A caring community has gradually formed around its content, where everyone can feel legitimate, with their body as it is.

Redefining beauty after motherhood

Through her publications, Bruna Alves Teixeira contributes to changing perceptions of the body after pregnancy. She shows that there is no single way to be "beautiful" or "acceptable".

Her message is rooted in a body-positive vision: your body doesn't need to be perfect to be worthy of being shown, loved, or respected. Marks, scars, or changes are part of your story. She also reminds us that every body evolves differently. There's no standard to strive for, nor a timeframe for "getting" anything back. Your body is already valid, just as it is today.

By sharing her stretch marks unfiltered, Bruna Alves Teixeira transforms what is often perceived as an insecurity into a symbol of pride. Her message is clear: your body deserves kindness, especially after everything it has been through. Motherhood doesn't erase beauty; it redefines it. And what if, instead of trying to erase these marks, you chose to see them differently? As witnesses to a unique story—your own.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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