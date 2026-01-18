Search here...

Nadia Aboulhosn, the plus-size model who is redefining fashion in her own way

Body positive
Léa Michel
nadiaaboulhosn/Instagram

Nadia Aboulhosn, a plus-size model born in Orlando, Florida, is redefining inclusive fashion with her style and activism for body positivity. Of Lebanese-American descent, she has over 700,000 followers on Instagram where she shares fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content, inspiring thousands of women to embrace all body shapes.

A self-taught start in fashion

At 22, Nadia moved to Harlem, New York, and launched her blog in 2010 to express her passion for fashion, rejecting elitist standards after being turned down by FIT. Her first photoshoot with Seventeen Magazine for a "curvy" section marked her entry into the fashion world, followed by a win in the American Apparel Model Competition. She then modeled for publications such as Vogue Italia, Cosmopolitan, and Marie Claire, and appeared in campaigns for brands like Addition Elle and Boohoo.

A career as a committed designer

Nadia excels in design with a Fall 2015 capsule collection (14 pieces in sizes 12-24, minimalist and military-inspired) presented at New York Fashion Week and sold at Lord & Taylor. She launched thigh-high boots designed for fuller thighs – a success that sold out twice – and lines for Boohoo Plus, proving that fashion should cater to all body types. She also appears in videos like "everyBODYisflawless" to promote self-acceptance.

Cultural influence and impact

A pioneer of body positivity, Nadia collaborates with H&M, Pat McGrath, and Lord & Taylor, and hosts conferences such as Create and Cultivate. Her paid app offers podcasts and exclusive content, strengthening her community around self-acceptance and female entrepreneurship. At 37, she is a leading voice for a more diverse industry, far removed from the stereotypes of "model-thin" figures.

In short, Nadia Aboulhosn embodies a fashion revolution: accessible, inclusive, and authentic, she proves that style transcends size and age. Her journey from self-taught to icon inspires women to embrace their bodies and dictate trends, forcing the industry to evolve towards greater inclusivity.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
This café employs only women who have suffered acid burns and changes perceptions

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

This café employs only women who have suffered acid burns and changes perceptions

Every year in India, 1,000 women are burned with acid, and those who survive bear lifelong physical scars....

At 58, she skis in an improbable outfit and defies age-related norms.

While we shiver and pile on layers of clothing, a woman in her fifties sheds her ski suit...

Nose, stomach, arms: how these insecurities shape our life choices

You may have already declined an invitation to the beach, asked to be placed in the background of...

By proudly displaying her curves, this model proves that beauty has no standards.

Tabria Majors doesn't follow any rules to shine. A plus-size model, content creator, and body positivity activist, she...

"Big": This plus-size influencer poses on the beach for a body-positive message

A few harsh words were all it took to spark a wave of empowerment. Faced with everyday fatphobia,...

At 63, she asks if shorts have become "too vulgar for her age"

What if a simple garment was enough to shake up decades of conventions? On Instagram, a seemingly lighthearted...

© 2025 The Body Optimist