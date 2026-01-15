This café employs only women who have suffered acid burns and changes perceptions

Every year in India, 1,000 women are burned with acid, and those who survive bear lifelong physical scars. Their skin is marked by the traces of this unspeakable barbarity. What the victims see as an aesthetic monstrosity becomes an advantage for gaining access to the "Sheroes Hangout" café, located a stone's throw from the Taj Mahal. It's a necessary representation for those trying to come to terms with the loss of their former appearance.

A café, but also a place of reconstruction

Just a few steps from the Taj Mahal, a monument teeming with people and curious souls seeking wisdom, lies a rather unique café. It's not a trendy, trendy café like so many others, nor just another tourist trap with a flashy facade. It's a space where the unspeakable becomes visible. You have to push open the doors of this building with its understated facade to understand the true nature of this place, which is something of a utopia amidst the chaos.

The women who work there have one thing in common: their skin is melted by acid, their facial features dissolved. This isn't a genetic anomaly, nor the remnants of an accident. It's the testament to a silent atrocity, in a country where acid burns are practically a rite of passage. While these social spaces sometimes discriminate based on appearance, here, it's the opposite. The waitresses have charred skin and visible scars , but their smiles remain intact, illustrating an inexhaustible will to live.

This café, called "Sheroes Hangout," a place for heroines, feels like a form of revenge. It represents a rebirth for those who have faced death and endured immense suffering. Far from being a showcase of horror, it is first and foremost a refuge. These women, whose confidence vanished along with their self-worth , feel at home here. In the customers' eyes, there is no pity, only understanding, empathy, and palpable admiration. The survivors of this unspeakable violence have finally received the recognition they deserve.

Shedding light on a terrible scourge

This inclusive café, with its almost therapeutic benefits, wasn't created for personal gain or fame. It's the initiative of the "Stop Acid Attack" association, which fights against this long-standing scourge and raises awareness without ever resorting to sensationalism. This café was almost a matter of life and death for these women, whose injuries relentlessly remind them of what they try to forget.

In India, acid attacks are recurrent, if not daily. Every week, four to five Indian women are doused with this highly corrosive liquid, often for "excessive freedom." The jerrycan, the object of the attack, is brandished by relatives as a threat or an imminent punishment. A ritual of humiliation almost ingrained in the culture, acid attacks eat away at the skin but also at joy, self-esteem, and hope.

Healing the victims' trust

Beyond the physical wounds, there are also the wounds of the soul: those that cannot be soothed with a healing cream or concealed with a touch of foundation. These wounds, reopened with every sideways glance and the slightest whispered murmur, are certainly the most difficult to heal. In this café, the culmination of their ordeal, the victims do more than simply serve hot drinks. They rediscover the meaning of self-respect and regain faith in humanity.

In this café, the apron becomes a cape and the smile a weapon of redemption. The money raised through hot drinks and brunches contributes to the psychological recovery of victims. It allows them to offer care and legal support to those who have suffered cruelty in response to a "no."

Their tormentors wanted to sabotage their futures and steal their charm, rendering them "insignificant," but thanks to "Sheroes Hangout," they are seeing the light and receiving praise. Clients don't see scars, but courageous, radiant, and defiant women. And that's a precious message of hope for all those who have lost their confidence in the flames. Because these images shouldn't hurt our feelings.