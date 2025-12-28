The "Itachi-like dark circles": that physical detail that no one explains... and that you may have

Typical dark circles darken the underside of the eye, giving the impression of sunken skin. Itachi's dark circles, a reference to the eponymous character from "Naruto," are more pronounced and extend onto the cheeks, blending in with fine lines. Perhaps you have this characteristic too, and in manga culture, it's anything but a flaw, so don't worry too much about it.

Dark circles that are more intense and pronounced

Constantly corrected and erased from the face, dark circles are unloved. They suffer from a bad reputation and are the victim of unrealistic beauty standards. According to common misconceptions, they indicate chronic fatigue, lack of sleep, and betray a lack of self-care. They accentuate this "sickly complexion" and silently mar the skin tone. This is what our society, obsessed with photoshopped complexions and youth serums, has convinced us of. If we are to believe these dictates , skin doesn't have the right to live in peace and express itself. It is subjected to a dictatorship of perfection, and all we get from it are insecurities .

In the cult anime "Naruto," dark circles under Itachi's eyes aren't the result of a wild night, nor are they an aesthetic aberration. The artists etched them onto Itachi's face to give him a mysterious air and emphasize his gaze. They are a powerful visual symbol, an indicator of strength, and above all, a noble characteristic. In medical terms, they are also called "nasojugal sulci," a distortion of the lacrimal sulcus, the infraorbital hollow. In this manga that has transcended generations, these dark circles are unlike any other. They run across Itachi's cheeks and accentuate the smooth features of his face. At first glance, one might mistake them for warrior makeup.

In reality, they add dimension to the skin and appear more congested, giving the illusion of puffy eyes. Itachi's dark circles could be constitutional, hereditary, or simply related to facial structure. In other words: you can sleep eight hours a night and still have that intense gaze worthy of an anime hero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Micòl Seggiani ☾ (@micol.michiko)

A question of skin and transparency

Often mistakenly associated with sleepless nights, dark circles under the eyes aren't simply the result of an all-nighter, nor are they the physical manifestation of insomnia. They are frequently genetic and largely dependent on facial structure. If your parents or grandparents have naturally shadowy eyes, there's a good chance you've inherited them. The shape of the eye socket, the depth of the gaze, and the distribution of fatty tissue under the eyes all play a significant role.

In "Naruto," Itachi sports these distinctive dark circles under his eyes from a very young age, suggesting they are a natural feature. It's not a mere stylistic flourish, but a deliberate design choice to make Itachi more fascinating and enigmatic. These dark circles hold a hidden meaning and contain his story.

In "Naruto", a sign of maturity

While in our youth-obsessed modern world, dark circles are often victims of beauty standards and subject to the disdainful gaze of the cosmetics industry, in "Naruto," Itachi's dark circles serve a narrative function. They signify early responsibilities, an immeasurable mental burden, and unending emotional suffering. The older he gets, the more these distinctive marks deepen on his face.

Yet, even though these dark circles hold the weight of his young life and pull his face down, they make Itachi unique. Where many ninjas have smooth, energetic features, Itachi immediately appears different: more mature, more serious, almost timeless. In Japanese culture (and especially in manga), tired features and dark circles are often associated with emotional depth, intelligence, and melancholy. Far from having a frozen, unreadable face, Itachi, because of his difference, seems more human, more relatable.

An underestimated charm factor

On TikTok, when you search for life-size examples of Itachi's dark circles, you either find explanatory videos that only speak to seasoned manga fans, or promotional content for cosmetic surgery. As if these dark circles didn't belong under the eyes or detracted from our beauty.

To remove or alter this characteristic is to deny a part of one's identity and sacrifice what distinguishes us from the rest of the world. It's like removing the flowers from Monet's paintings or changing the shapes of Picasso's creations. These dark circles don't diminish our charm; they enhance it. They are an asset, not a drawback.

Recreated with purple eyeliner in cosplays, Itachi's dark circles are thus more adored than hated. So, there's no question of letting others dictate our appearance or letting 2.0 filters become a reality.