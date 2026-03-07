The number one body image complex for women, according to this study

Weight, figure, appearance… body image issues affect a large number of women. Several studies show that these concerns are closely linked to the beauty standards promoted by society. One trend emerges very clearly from the studies: weight remains, by far, the most common insecurity.

Weight, a central concern

Numerous studies on body image reach the same conclusion: thinness remains a sensitive subject for many women. In France, for example, some studies indicate that approximately one in two women feel self-conscious or dissatisfied with their body. And in the majority of cases, this feeling directly relates to weight or figure.

Researchers also observe that women are more likely than men to want to lose weight, even when their body mass index (BMI) is within the normal range. This phenomenon illustrates a fairly common discrepancy: that between the actual body and the image of the "ideal" body we believe we should strive for. Yet, women's bodies are naturally diverse, changeable, and unique. Studies primarily show how much external expectations can influence how you perceive your own body shape.

A very widespread body dissatisfaction

Body image issues are not a marginal phenomenon. On the contrary, they affect a large portion of the female population. An international survey conducted by the YouGov institute, for example, reveals that 67% of women report having body image issues.

Researchers refer to this as "body dissatisfaction." This term describes the perceived gap between your current appearance and your desired appearance. This feeling can vary depending on different stages of life, social environment, and personal experiences.

Experts point out that this dissatisfaction can sometimes affect well-being. It can influence self-esteem, mood, and how you feel about yourself. These studies also highlight an important fact: feeling doubts about physical standards is extremely common, and it doesn't diminish the value of a body in any way.

The backdrop of thinness standards

To understand why weight is the most common source of body image issues, researchers are looking at the social context. Sociologists explain that women are particularly exposed to thinness standards that are very present in advertising, fashion, and the media.

The so-called feminine figures presented in these media are often thinner than the actual average for the population. This repetition of images can gradually influence your perception of your own body. Some studies have even shown that simple exposure to images of very thin figures can temporarily increase body dissatisfaction in some participants. In other words, the visual standards you are exposed to daily play a real role in the development of insecurities.

A phenomenon that spans generations

Contrary to popular belief, these concerns aren't limited to teenage girls. A study of over 5,800 women aged 25 to 89 shows that body dissatisfaction can persist throughout adulthood. The intensity of these insecurities varies depending on age, experiences, and changes in the body, but the issue of body shape remains a concern for many women. This highlights how deeply ingrained beauty standards can be in our perceptions.

Researchers agree on one point: the most common body image issue among women remains related to weight and body shape. These findings also serve as a reminder of something essential: bodies are not designed to conform to a single ideal. Every body tells a story, evolves over time, and deserves to be viewed with kindness.