"I weigh 100kg and I'm 1.68m tall": she proudly embraces her body without any hang-ups

Accepting your body, having fun with fashion, and throwing caution to the wind: that's the mission Tania Piombino ( @taniamakeuplus) has set for herself . Followed by hundreds of thousands of subscribers on Instagram, the content creator proves every day that style and self-confidence have nothing to do with a size on a label.

A content creator who celebrates bodies as they are

In her videos, Tania Piombino doesn't mince words. "I weigh 100 kg and I'm 1.68 m tall," she states simply. This statement, far from being an embarrassed confession, becomes a manifesto. By showing herself as she is, without retouching or pretense, she transforms what some still consider insecurities into genuine strengths.

With over 338,000 followers on Instagram and a community exceeding 370,000 on TikTok, she shares her joyful and liberated vision of plus-size style on a daily basis. Her posts attract attention as much for her looks as for the positive energy she radiates.

Plus-size looks that exude style

Fashion is her playground. Tania excels at creating outfits that flatter curvy figures without trying to hide them. Fitted dresses, coordinated sets, bolder pieces: everything becomes an excuse to create inspiring and accessible looks.

In her Reels, she shows how to transform basics into outfits full of character. A structured blazer, a fitted dress, or a streetwear ensemble can quickly become statement pieces when worn with confidence. Her approach is simple: fashion should be a pleasure, not a chore. And above all, it doesn't depend on a specific size.

A strong body-positive message

Beyond the clothes, her videos carry a much broader message. Tania talks about the body with a transparency rarely seen on social media. Stretch marks, cellulite, apron belly: everything that is often hidden or retouched appears naturally on her.

This way of showing the reality of the human body, unfiltered, helps to change the way we view these extremely common characteristics. Rather than perceiving them as flaws, she presents them as normal parts of life. Whether she's filming her outfits while traveling in Costa Rica or in an urban streetwear setting, the content creator always displays the same quiet confidence. It's a way of reminding us that beauty isn't limited to a single standard.

An influence that deeply affects his community

The success of her videos isn't solely due to her styling skills. It rests primarily on the very strong connection she maintains with her community. Testimonials abound under her posts. Some subscribers explain that they finally dare to wear the clothes they love. Others share that they've learned to look at their bodies with more kindness.

These comments illustrate the tangible impact of her content. For many, her videos are much more than just fashion advice: they become a genuine space for support and encouragement.

A caring and inspiring community

With over 600 posts to her name, Tania Piombino has created a world where fashion rhymes with kindness and joy. She shares her everyday looks, her travels, her shopping finds, and her tips for feeling good in your clothes. Her message is clear: being curvy or plus-size doesn't mean giving up on style, boldness, or creativity.

The moral of the story is that by declaring "I weigh 100 kg and am 1.68 m tall," Tania Piombino is simply stating a truth: every body deserves to be seen, celebrated, and dressed with pride. And if her message is so successful, it's perhaps because it reminds us of something essential: self-confidence is always the best outfit.