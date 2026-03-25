"My shoulders were too broad": this rugby player opens up about her insecurities

Even the most confident women can sometimes doubt themselves when they see their reflection. This is what US international rugby player Ilona Maher recently shared, revealing a very personal moment to her Instagram followers. A heartfelt statement that resonates far beyond the world of sports.

An admired athlete… and a human being

On Instagram, Ilona Maher posted a photo of herself at the beach, accompanied by an honest message about the negative thoughts that can arise, even when you seem to fully accept your body. She explains that a recent interaction prompted her to question her appearance, particularly her shoulders. Looking at herself in the mirror, she recounts feeling a sudden doubt: Are they too wide? Too prominent? Not conforming enough to conventional standards of femininity?

Accustomed to a powerful physique, built up through years of sport, Ilona Maher describes a very real moment: that of observing one's body with a more critical than benevolent gaze. An experience to which many can relate, regardless of their background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ilona Maher (@ilonamaher)

When standards invade our thoughts

This story highlights a common reality: even those who are visible and admired are not immune to insecurities. In a society where certain aesthetic standards remain very prevalent, it's easy to wonder if one's body conforms to expectations. Shoulders deemed "too broad," thighs "too thick," a figure "too different"... these thoughts can arise unexpectedly. And yet, these same characteristics are often the reflection of a vibrant, capable, and powerful body. In Ilona Maher's case, her shoulders tell the story of her journey, her strength, and her commitment to sports.

Turning doubt into strength

What makes her message particularly inspiring is how she chooses to respond to these thoughts. Ilona Maher reminds us that she loves her body, including her shoulders. She emphasizes everything they allow her to achieve: perform, push her limits, and fully exist within her sport. In the comments, many internet users praised her statement. Many see her physique as a source of power, presence, and confidence. Her shoulders, far from being a flaw, become a symbol.

A body-positive message that feels good

This isn't the first time Ilona Maher has spoken out on these topics. She regularly advocates for a more inclusive and realistic view of women's bodies. Her message is clear: there isn't just one way to be feminine. Muscular, strong, or atypical bodies all have their place. And above all, they deserve to be viewed with respect and kindness.

Adopting a body-positive approach isn't about loving every inch of yourself all the time. It's about accepting that your perception of your body can fluctuate, while continuing to treat it with kindness and respect.

An essential voice in women's sport

By sharing this moment of vulnerability, Ilona Maher helps normalize insecurities, even among elite athletes. Her story reminds us that self-confidence isn't a permanent state, but a balance. It's perfectly possible to feel proud of your body and still experience moments of doubt. For many, seeing an athlete display both her strength and her questions is profoundly liberating. It paves the way for a more diverse and authentic representation of bodies.

Ultimately, Ilona Maher's message invites you to take a different look at yourself: your body is not a problem to be corrected, but an ally to be celebrated, in all its uniqueness.