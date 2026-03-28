Plus-size women and food: influencer Megan Ixim deconstructs persistent clichés

Many women subject themselves to diet salads while secretly dreaming of a dripping burger or a stringy pizza. Many settle for tiny portions and almost apologize for eating with gusto. Amidst the "clean girls" who cover their mouths and gulp down green juices, one influencer aspires to a more relaxed approach to her meals. Megan Ixim (@msgigggles) does everything society has always forbidden women: eat wholeheartedly, without counting calories.

Taking pleasure in eating, an act with a militant flavor

Even at the table, for a basic necessity, women censor themselves and deprive themselves. They favor "healthy" dishes while their brains gently whisper , "Have a burger." They eat smaller portions even though their stomachs rumble with hunger and demand larger plates. Worse, they resist the allure of a brownie in the display case because they've been constantly told that being a foodie is a bad thing. What at first glance seems like gustatory torture is actually a silent response to societal dictates , a conditioning to imposed norms .

From a young age, women have always learned to restrain themselves, whereas men have never had to ask themselves that question. While men simply contributed to their growth, women risked love handles and "extra" pounds. At least, that was the argument our family used when we asked for extra portions or put a little too much custard on our chocolate fondant.

Content creator Megan Ixim, aka @msgigggles, is giving us our revenge for all those times we turned down dessert, claiming we were full, and uttered the phrase , "I can't, I'm watching my weight." Because fries, or even tacos, shouldn't be "cheat meals" or "indulgences," but ordinary meals. She devours the pressure to be thin, just like she devours her pasta carbonara and her XXL ice cream. She's a champion of healthy eating, fork in hand and cheeks full.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Ixim (@msgigggles)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Ixim (@msgigggles)

To make short work of food dictates

Newspaper articles and online publications relentlessly remind women to be careful with their diet and to scrutinize everything they put in their mouths. As summer approaches, the media prescribes detox programs, " summer body " recipes, and nutritionally sound snacks. As if the slightest bit of chocolate would make us bloat like Violet Beauregard in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." This self-proclaimed epicurean is completely impervious to these moralizing pronouncements. On the other hand, she's very receptive to a cupcake covered in ganache, a four-cheese pizza, and a generous strawberry cake.

While the culture of thinness still rages online and reasserts itself on the catwalks, she brings a touch of authenticity back to our feeds. For her, the mold is only for making delicious, nostalgic treats, not for cramming people in. Megan Ixim (@msgigggles) has decided to resist these dictates rather than succumb to the temptation of a gooey cookie or a tray of fried chicken. Seeing these unabashedly indulgent photos, her detractors accuse her of self-destruction, but they are far from realizing that stereotypes are more toxic than fries and lemon meringue pie donuts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Ixim (@msgigggles)

Reclaiming one's body and appetite

Through her content, Megan Ixim doesn't just eat unfiltered; she changes the narrative around the body and food. Because behind each confident bite, there's a deeper message: that of reclaiming control over choices too long dictated by the fear of others' judgment.

Eating then becomes an intimate, almost political act. It's no longer about conforming to external rules, but about listening to one's own sensations: hunger, desire, satiety. Where some see excess, she sees newfound freedom. Where others speak of "letting oneself go," she simply asserts the right to exist without restriction.

This stance is unsettling because it shatters a deeply ingrained myth: that women, and especially plus-size women, should be discreet, even in the way they eat. By occupying space and savoring their food without hiding, she challenges these unspoken expectations and highlights an often-forgotten truth: no one should have to earn their meal.

"Eat your life before it eats you." This philosophical mantra, resurrected from the Tumblr pages of our adolescence, takes on a whole new meaning. So instead of weighing every gram of food, focus on the happiness you experience with your meal. And what better way to convey this message than with a selfie taken in the middle of a bite?