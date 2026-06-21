"Why wait until you have abs?": she encourages us to dress freely this summer

While the sweltering summer temperatures force us to lighten our clothing and show more skin, for some women displaying their figure remains "a privilege." Driven by the "summer body," which is just another fatphobic invention, many women feel excluded from cropped tops simply because they have love handles and a fuller figure.

An essential "body positive" reminder before summer

Women dream of a world where they can wear skirts without worrying about cellulite and sport crop tops even with a soft belly. In their ideal world, they wouldn't have to tailor their outfits to their body shape and could grab the first tiny top they saw without waiting for permission. They would stroll down the streets with their midriffs bare, their thighs exposed, and their rolls freed from sleeves and dark fabrics.

However, in this era of the "summer body" and moralizing headlines urging us to "tone our figures" to qualify for tight dresses and revealing tops, it's nothing but a distant utopia. It's an idyllic scenario that may never materialize. Every summer, the refrain is the same: you have to lose weight and "slim down your waist" to deserve slit skirts, cropped tops held together by a couple of strings, and the season's trendiest pieces. As relentless and incessant as a summer hit played on repeat, it condemns bodies that refuse to submit to this summer metamorphosis.

And this pressure to be thin, presented under a veneer of goodwill and wellness arguments, is affecting the confidence of those whose bodies remain unchanged. According to an IFOP poll, 60% of women say they have a negative body image as summer approaches. While some relentlessly hit the gym and lock their fridges in the hope of conforming to an ideal, others are calling for a stylish boycott of these dictates. This is certainly the positive stance taken by content creator Tess Ryfa (@rosabohneur), who reminds us that all bodies are valid in fashion and that these taboos exist only in our minds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms. Rosa Boh-neur (@rosabohneur)

Showing your stomach even if it doesn't conform to the standards

In a video that many consider "courageous" or "daring," the young woman, who is dedicated to freeing us from beauty standards, says it loud and clear: yes, you can wear low-rise shorts and cropped tops even if you don't have Emily Ratajkowski's figure. A ray of sunshine, brightening our feeds and keeping all the old aesthetic principles in check, she works for self-acceptance and wants to make it a universal movement.

No more confining ourselves to unbreathable outfits under the pretext that our physique is unacceptable in society or not sculpted enough. It's time to free our midriffs from baggy tops and constricting zippers. And Tess Ryfa (@rosabohneur) shows us the way, with her belly bouncing before our eyes and her walk that loudly proclaims , "I don't care what others think."

In a chocolate-colored outfit that defies the modesty imposed on "fuller" figures, the effervescent Tess Ryfa (@rosabohneur) struts among the stalls with inspiring ease. While social media posts often lead us to believe in perfection by boasting of sculpted stomachs and defined abs, this one invites us to be ourselves.

An image that boosts self-esteem and reassures women

Under Tess Ryfa's (@rosabohneur) video, the comments are all filled with kindness, and internet users thank her as if she had saved their summer. "Don't miss a single moment in the sun because of a little tummy." "It's the fact that I didn't even see your tummy, I just saw how cute your outfit was." "The tummy is where love and beauty are stored." "I needed to see this for my beach vacation next month." The messages left under this video, which feels like a valuable lesson in the age of thinness obsession, are all grateful.

Some women applaud this representation, still rare among the pixels, while others evoke the myth of the flat stomach and confirm, from experience, that abs disappear after a few bites. What we are witnessing is a veritable outpouring of sisterhood and kindness.

Content creator Tess Ryfa (@rosabohneur), a living embodiment of self-love, is normalizing what the general public still considers "exceptional" or "heroic." Whether you have a "rock-hard" stomach or a soft one, you have the right to wear tops that reveal your midriff.