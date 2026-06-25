"No one talks to me about my weight this summer": this model proudly shows off her figure

Body positive
Anaëlle G.
@bonjourclem / Instagram

As the pressures of summer resurface, a video by Clémentine Desseaux is attracting attention with its simplicity and power. The French model appears in beachwear, confident and radiant, with a clear message: her weight is not up for debate. It's a statement that resonates with many women.

A declaration of confidence that feels good

Facing the camera, Clémentine Desseaux moves forward with confidence. No justification, no explanation for her appearance: simply the desire to set a clear boundary. In a few words, she states that she no longer wishes to hear comments about her weight. This stance is compelling in its simplicity. In a context where remarks about physical appearance remain frequent, the model reminds us that everyone is free to live in their own body without having to conform to the expectations of others.

The myth of the "summer body" called into question

Every summer, the same old refrains resurface: you have to prepare your body before vacation, lose a few pounds, or achieve a figure deemed ideal. This pressure still affects many people—especially women—and can weigh heavily on self-esteem. With her video, Clémentine Desseaux challenges this view. Her message is simple: there isn't just one body worthy of enjoying the beach or the sun. The perfect summer body is the one you have today, in all its uniqueness.

A committed voice for more inclusive representation

This stance is part of a long-standing commitment. Based in the United States, Clémentine Desseaux has become a recognized figure in the body positivity movement. For several years, she has been advocating for better representation of diverse body shapes in fashion and the media. Through her publications, she regularly encourages everyone to cultivate a more peaceful relationship with their image, far removed from the sometimes unrealistic standards imposed by the industry or social media.

A message that many can relate to.

The reason this video resonates so strongly is that it highlights a shared experience. As summer approaches, comments about weight or appearance can multiply, sometimes disguised as advice or well-intentioned concerns. By choosing to express her confidence openly, Clémentine Desseaux offers a different perspective: fully enjoying the season without letting others define your worth. It's an invitation to celebrate your body, to appreciate the experiences it allows you to have, and to prioritize your well-being over judgment.

With a short but powerful statement, model Clémentine Desseaux transforms her personal experience into a universal message. Refusing to let her weight become a topic of conversation is also about asserting the right to exist peacefully, without having to justify herself. This inspiring statement reminds us of something essential: every body deserves its place in the sun, unconditionally and without comment.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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"Why wait until you have abs?": she encourages us to dress freely this summer

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