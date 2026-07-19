Faced with comments about her physique, this tennis player is changing perceptions

A tennis player, deemed "not athletic enough" to return balls to her opponents and make her sneakers squeak on the clay court, is democratizing curves under pleated skirts. With kindness in mind, Sandy (@seindie on Instagram) proves that sport has no size limits and that skill on the court isn't just about hip measurement. A beautiful challenge to societal norms.

Curvy figures have their place on the courts

You don't need Sabalenka's sculpted arms or Naomi Osaka's shapely legs to smash the ball and catch it at the last second in an acrobatic feat reminiscent of the splits. Yet, in the collective imagination, you absolutely have to have visible muscles and be a " featherweight " to play this demanding racquet sport, which requires endurance, agility, and physical strength. Looks don't make an athlete. Besides, it's just a minor detail between the nets. Except that, as always, women's measurements seem to matter more than their set scores.

Content creator Sandy (@seindie on Instagram) challenges this "ideal body" image and turns the tables on the dictates of thinness. This vibrant young woman, with her keen interest in sports, doesn't just watch Wimbledon matches from her couch. She actively participates in the sport and plays at an amateur club level.

While strangers, shielded by their usernames, offer her disingenuous advice to "do more sport," she responds with her impressive record. "This weekend, I played three padel matches, two tennis matches, and I won a final," she declares, like a ball in mid-serve or a stone thrown into a pond. Because while Sandy (@seindie) has won several medals, she hasn't yet earned the recognition of this society, which judges athletic talent by the circumference of one's stomach or thighs.

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Waist size does not define someone's athletic abilities

"I exercise because it brings me joy," she declares right off the bat. As if to clarify that she's not doing it to "get slimmer" or "lose weight." Because no, Sandy (@seindie) isn't chasing an ideal, just neon yellow balls. Considered aesthetic outsiders or anatomical exceptions, women with curvy bodies are in constant competition with beauty standards.

When women have prominent muscles, they are criticized for " masculinizing " or "sabotaging their elegant potential," as was the case with Serena Williams. And paradoxically, when they have cellulite, rolls of fat, or a soft belly instead of a six-pack, they are told they would benefit from "losing weight" and "toning up." However, whether the muscles are very visible or covered by fat, a woman should never be disqualified because of her body.

The curves that are still too often associated with a lack of activity

According to a persistent belief, as stubborn as clay on white socks, overweight or fat people owe their figure to laziness and a lack of motivation. For many, rolls of fat are a reflection of sloppiness, high-calorie meals, constant snacking, excessive chip consumption, and passivity. As if they could read skin and judge a body by its appearance. These hasty conclusions primarily illustrate everyday fatphobia.

This tennis player experiences this with every rally, but Sandy (@seindie) refuses to let courtside commentary dictate her worth. Behind their screens, some impromptu spectators still believe that a curvy or overweight body is incompatible with an athletic physique. They confuse body shape with physical fitness, appearance with performance, and physical form with ability.

Sandy's (@seindie) testimony serves as a reminder of an often-forgotten truth: there isn't just one way to be athletic. Power isn't measured solely by defined abs, endurance isn't determined by thigh circumference, and agility isn't determined by clothing size. The ball doesn't ask the player who hits it how much it weighs. The score, however, only reflects what actually happens on the field.