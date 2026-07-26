An "unusual" ear shape could have a surprising origin.

Body positive
Anaëlle Gayon
Photo d'illustration : rawpixel.com / Magnific

What if that little peculiarity you may never have noticed on your ear told a story millions of years old? Often discreet, completely harmless, and yet fascinating, this small bump even has a name. It might just change the way we look at our physical characteristics.

The "Darwin's tubercle", that intriguing little bump

On the upper edge of the ear, some people have a slight bump, sometimes a little pointed. This anatomical feature is called Darwin's tubercle. Located on the outer rim of the ear, it usually goes unnoticed and causes absolutely no discomfort. Its presence is far from exceptional, although it varies among different populations. Research estimates that it affects approximately 10.5% of Spanish adults, nearly 40% of Indian adults, and up to 58% of Swedish schoolchildren. In short, it is simply a natural variation in the shape of the ear.

A small legacy from our very distant ancestors

What makes this feature so fascinating is its supposed origin. Scientists consider it an "atavistic trait," in other words, a characteristic inherited from our very ancient ancestors. This small feature would correspond to the pointed tip still found in several mammals and some primates, such as the macaque. In these species, this ear shape facilitates the capture and orientation of sounds.

It was Charles Darwin who popularized this feature in "The Descent of Man," published in 1871. He saw it as further evidence of our shared evolutionary history with other primates. At the time, this small point was even nicknamed "Woolner's point," in homage to the sculptor Thomas Woolner, who was one of the first to take an interest in it.

A transmission more complex than we thought

For a long time, researchers believed that Darwin's tubercle was simply passed from parent to child through a single dominant gene. Current knowledge tells a much more nuanced story. Its presence depends on several factors, including embryonic development, and is not solely linked to genetics. As a result, two parents who possess this small bump can very well have a child who does not have it... and vice versa. Many questions remain unanswered.

Our unique characteristics are what make life so rich.

Darwin's tubercle is a reminder of something essential: there isn't just one "normal" way to have ears. Like the shape of eyes, hands, noses, or hair, every body has its own unique characteristics. This small bump is neither a defect, nor an anomaly, nor something to hide. It's simply one of the many variations that exist from one person to another. It's this diversity that makes human beings unique and the world so rich.

So, if you discover that you possess this famous Darwin's tubercle, see it as an anatomical curiosity and a subtle nod to our long evolutionary history. After all, our differences each tell a story, and they deserve to be celebrated rather than hidden.

Anaëlle Gayon
Anaëlle Gayon
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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