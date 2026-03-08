Psychologists consider this attitude to be one of the best indicators of high intelligence.

Intelligence is not simply a matter of IQ. For many psychologists, the way a person thinks and questions their beliefs often reveals far more than their test scores. Among the traits studied by researchers, intellectual humility has emerged as a particularly telling indicator of high intelligence.

Intellectual humility, a skill studied in psychology

Intellectual humility refers to the ability to recognize that one's knowledge may be limited or imperfect. It involves accepting the possibility of being wrong, listening to opposing arguments, and remaining open to new information. In psychology, this trait should not be confused with a lack of confidence. Rather, it is a form of cognitive awareness: understanding that one's opinions may evolve as new data emerges.

Several researchers have studied this phenomenon. Psychologist Mark R. Leary and his colleagues, in particular, examined the cognitive and social characteristics of intellectual humility. In a study published in *Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin*, they show that "people with this trait are generally more open to discussion and less prone to dogmatism." According to this research, intellectual humility also allows individuals to more accurately assess the strength of their beliefs and better recognize the limitations of their knowledge.

A trait that fosters more analytical thinking

Research also suggests that intellectual humility is linked to a more rigorous way of processing information. Individuals who can recognize that they may be wrong tend to examine arguments opposing their beliefs more carefully. They more easily distinguish facts from opinions and adjust their judgment when new evidence emerges.

In a review devoted to this topic, Mark R. Leary emphasizes that "intellectual humility can lead to more thoughtful decisions and a better evaluation of available information." According to him, this cognitive disposition can foster a more accurate understanding of the world and limit certain errors in judgment. This ability to question one's certainties is often considered a sign of intellectual maturity.

The Dunning-Kruger effect: when overconfidence distorts judgment

The interest in intellectual humility is also explained by research on cognitive biases. Among the best-known phenomena is the Dunning-Kruger effect , described in 1999 by psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Their study shows that "people who are least competent in a given area sometimes tend to overestimate their abilities."

According to researchers, this bias stems from a lack of metacognitive skills: when one has little mastery of a subject, it becomes more difficult to accurately assess one's own level of knowledge. Conversely, the most competent individuals often have a more nuanced perception of their knowledge. They are more aware of the complexity of the subjects they address and more readily acknowledge what they still don't know. This critical perspective is directly linked to the notion of intellectual humility.

An attitude that promotes learning

Beyond critical thinking, intellectual humility also plays an important role in learning. People who can admit their limitations are generally more inclined to seek out new information and correct their mistakes. This openness can facilitate the acquisition of knowledge and foster lasting intellectual curiosity.

In his work, Mark R. Leary also emphasizes that "intellectual humility can improve the quality of discussions and reduce conflicts related to opinions." Individuals who accept the possibility of being wrong are often more willing to listen to different points of view. In a context where public debates are sometimes marked by highly polarized positions, this ability to qualify one's convictions can contribute to more constructive exchanges.

A more nuanced view of intelligence

This research contributes to a broader evolution in how psychologists define intelligence. Cognitive tests and academic performance remain important indicators, but they are not sufficient on their own to reflect all dimensions of human intelligence.

Today, many researchers are also interested in qualities such as intellectual curiosity, critical thinking skills, and openness to new ideas. From this perspective, intellectual humility emerges as a key trait. It allows not only for a better assessment of one's knowledge, but also for continuous learning and the refinement of one's beliefs over time.

Contemporary psychology is thus tending to qualify the traditional image of the "self-assured genius." According to several scientific studies, the most brilliant minds are distinguished not only by their reasoning abilities, but also by their capacity to recognize their limitations. Admitting that one can be wrong, remaining open to opposing arguments, and seeking to understand rather than to be right: for many researchers, this attitude could well be one of the most reliable signs of truly developed intelligence.