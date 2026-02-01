Frequently saying these phrases could reveal an above-average IQ

Certain expressions betray a quick wit, genuine curiosity, and remarkable emotional maturity. They are often associated with highly developed cognitive profiles. However, a word of caution: intelligence cannot be reduced to a few words, and certainly not to a score.

Humility: a sign of true intelligence

Saying "I don't know, but I'll find out" is one of the most powerful phrases you can say. Far from being an admission of weakness, it's proof of inner strength and self-confidence. The most brilliant people don't seek to know everything, but to learn continuously.

In cognitive psychology , this stance is associated with what is called metacognition: the ability to recognize the limits of one's knowledge in order to better overcome them. It also fosters more authentic connections, because you demonstrate openness, sincerity, and a willingness to learn and grow.

Curiosity: the fuel of sharp minds

“Can you explain that further?” is a simple yet incredibly revealing phrase. It shows that you're not satisfied with superficial answers and that you're seeking a deeper understanding. Neuroscience research shows that asking open-ended questions stimulates areas of the brain linked to creativity, memory, and complex problem-solving. In short, curiosity isn't just a pleasant social quality; it's a genuine intellectual driver.

Cognitive empathy: understanding without necessarily agreeing

Saying "I understand your point of view, even if I don't share it" is one of the most elegant displays of emotional intelligence. This ability to step outside your own perspective, to understand another person's reasoning, and to validate their experience without dismissing your own is invaluable. Studies show that this form of empathy is often correlated with high intelligence because it requires significant mental flexibility. You're not trying to win an argument, but to enrich the discussion. And that makes all the difference.

Slow thinking: the luxury of thinking before acting

“I need time to think about it” is an underestimated but profoundly intelligent phrase. It reflects an ability to slow down, analyze, and weigh the options before making a decision. Psychologist Daniel Kahneman , Nobel laureate in economics, distinguished between two systems of thought: one fast and intuitive, and the other slow and analytical. The most astute minds know how to activate this second system when the stakes are high, in order to avoid cognitive biases and impulsive decisions.

Questioning motivations: the art of deep thinking

“Why do you think that?” is an almost philosophical question. It invites us to explore the roots of an opinion, beyond appearances. This approach, inherited from Socrates, is at the heart of critical thinking. It reveals an ability to deconstruct arguments, identify underlying beliefs, and gain a more nuanced understanding of the world. This type of questioning is often found among analytical and strategic thinkers.

Note: IQ does not define you

It's essential to keep things in perspective. Your intelligence isn't measured by a few sentences, or even by an IQ test. IQ assesses certain types of cognitive skills, but it says nothing about your worth, your creativity, your sensitivity, your intuition, or your capacity to love, understand, and grow. You can be profoundly intelligent without ever fitting the traditional criteria, and vice versa.

In short, these expressions primarily reflect a mindset: openness, curiosity, respect, and thoughtfulness. They demonstrate a healthy relationship with oneself and others, far more than a number on a sheet of paper. And perhaps this, ultimately, is the most beautiful form of intelligence: the kind that allows you to grow, learn, and feel fully legitimate, just as you are.