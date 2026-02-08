Search here...

This personality trait that is simply revealed through the way one eats

Psycho
Léa Michel
Photo d'illustration : Freepik

The way you eat isn't just a matter of taste or habits. It could also reflect certain aspects of your personality. Recent work in psychology suggests that stable dimensions of personality influence eating patterns, to the point that certain behaviors at the table can provide clues about psychological functioning.

A study based on major personality traits

The researchers used the "Big Five" model, which describes personality through five major traits. Their goal was to examine the links between these psychological dimensions and different eating behaviors observed in everyday life.

How the study was conducted

The study was conducted with 425 young women. Participants completed questionnaires assessing both their personality and their relationship with food. Researchers were particularly interested in behaviors such as emotional eating and the control exerted over food intake.

The observed links between personality and diet

The results show that people with high levels of neuroticism are more likely to eat in response to emotions such as stress or anxiety. Conversely, more agreeable and conscientious individuals seem to adopt more structured and regulated eating behaviors. These associations remain moderate, but they suggest that certain eating habits may reflect broader psychological tendencies.

What we can actually deduce from this

The authors emphasize that this is not about diagnosing a person's personality by observing their eating habits. Eating behaviors provide clues at best, not definitive answers. Furthermore, since the study sample is limited to young women, the results cannot be generalized to the entire population.

Despite these limitations, this research serves as a reminder that eating is a behavior closely linked to emotions and personality. Observing how a person eats can sometimes offer insight into their stress management, emotional regulation, or self-control, but it is never sufficient to draw definitive conclusions.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Frequently saying these phrases could reveal an above-average IQ

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Frequently saying these phrases could reveal an above-average IQ

Certain expressions betray a quick wit, genuine curiosity, and remarkable emotional maturity. They are often associated with highly...

Why your brain loves the presence of your best friend

Your brain instinctively recognizes what makes you feel good. And among all the people in your life, it...

This character trait is often observed in "malicious" people.

They are sometimes called "malevolent" personalities in everyday language, but in psychology, they are referred to as "dark"...

Do you often check the time? What that could say about you

Checking the time on your phone or watch seems harmless. Yet this simple act reveals how our brain...

Manipulative types are said to have a weakness for this color… yet it's a very ordinary one.

What if a color you encounter every day revealed a great deal about our inner landscapes? Behind its...

Checking your door or bag before leaving: why do we all do this?

Who hasn't ever double-checked to make sure the door is locked, or rummaged through their bag looking for...

© 2025 The Body Optimist