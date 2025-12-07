Search here...

"What changed my life": At 42, and a mother of two, she talks about her transformation

Parenting
Léa Michel
@oliviadrouot/Instagram

A confident woman, mother of two, and certified Pilates instructor in Paris, Olivia Drouot has seen her life transformed thanks to simple, regular habits. On Instagram, Olivia (@oliviadrouot) shares her journey, combining Pilates and a balanced diet, showing that real change can happen gently.

Pilates, the foundation of a "fulfilling routine"

For Olivia, Pilates is a date with her body. She prioritizes regularity over intensity: it's not about dedicating a full hour every day, but rather 15 to 25 minutes of complete practice, 5 to 6 times a week. This rhythm helps strengthen the core, improve posture, and stabilize joints – particularly valuable benefits after 40.

On her Instagram account, Olivia offers accessible routines, such as a 15-minute session designed for busy days. She emphasizes the variety of movements to achieve lasting results while maintaining interest and enjoyment. The goal is never to compare, but to reconnect with your body and gently integrate movement into your life.

Short sessions for a "real impact"

Shorter sessions offer a double advantage: they are less psychologically intimidating and fit easily into family or work schedules. A lunch break can thus become a moment of rejuvenation and renewed energy. According to Olivia, Pilates is as much a physical exercise as a mental practice: it tones muscles without stressing the joints and promotes greater self-awareness.

Numerous testimonials confirm that this consistency, even with short sessions, brings flexibility and mental clarity. It's not about following a model, of course, but about finding the rhythm that suits you, respecting your desires, your body, and your daily life.

An intuitive feeding

Regular exercise naturally led Olivia to reassess her diet. She favors fresh, organic, and unprocessed foods, and ensures a balance of vitamins, proteins, and minerals. Occasional indulgences are possible, and she experiences them without guilt: enjoying a dessert or a treat is part of her well-being.

This intuitive and consistent approach supports recovery and amplifies the physical and mental benefits of Pilates. Above all, it shows that lasting transformation is not based on restriction or obsession, but on listening to oneself and consistency in simple choices.

A personal transformation, not a universal model

Olivia Drouot's journey illustrates how new habits can improve well-being, energy, and posture. She proves that it's possible to progress at your own pace, even with a busy life as a mother. However, it's essential to remember that her story isn't a standard to strive for: every woman, every mother, every person has a different body type, schedule, and relationship with exercise.

There is therefore no pressure to conform to this type of routine. Some people will find happiness in Pilates, others in dance, walking, yoga, or simply in rest. The important thing is to choose what makes sense for you, without comparison or judgment.

In summary, Olivia Drouot demonstrates that Pilates sessions, intuitive eating, and paying attention to one's body can be beneficial. It's important to note that every journey is unique, and the key is to respect yourself, enjoy yourself, and cultivate habits that bring joy and energy to your daily life.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
The emotion of this child, when his uncle tells him he loves him, is causing a stir on social media.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

The emotion of this child, when his uncle tells him he loves him, is causing a stir on social media.

A viral video shows a young boy overcome with emotion as his uncle declares his unconditional love, calling...

The foolproof trick to stop your loved ones from spoiling your children too much

At Christmas, children receive mountains of gifts. So many, in fact, that you can't even see the base...

Do you post pictures of your children on social media? Here's what you probably don't know

You love sharing your children's achievements, smiles, and tender moments on social media. It's only natural: who wouldn't...

She gave (almost) the same first name to her triplets, and the reason will surprise you.

Artisha Davis, a mother from New Orleans (Louisiana - USA), chose a unique way to name her triplets...

This 50-year-old mother's choice is dividing the internet

Lisa Oxenham, a 50-year-old mother, chose to breastfeed her newborn for several years, a decision that has sparked...

Giving orders to your child by singing: an unusual trick to avoid shouting

While older generations would yell at their children and easily raise their voices, today's parents get their messages...

© 2025 The Body Optimist