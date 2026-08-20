Back pain at work: these postures can make all the difference

Lower back pain, a stiff neck, tense shoulders: a day in front of a screen can quickly take its toll. The good news is, a few simple adjustments can make your daily life more comfortable. And above all, there's no need to search for the "perfect posture": the real key is to move regularly.

Good posture is first and foremost comfortable posture

The ideal seat doesn't really exist. However, a few guidelines can help you create a more comfortable environment for your back.

Keep your feet flat on the floor or on a footrest, with your thighs horizontal and your knees around 90°.

Your seat should allow you to remain comfortably seated without the edge of the seat compressing the back of your legs.

The backrest should naturally support the lower back, while the upper back remains straight without being rigid.

Also remember to relax your shoulders, keep your elbows close to your body and align your hands with your forearms.

The goal is not to turn you into a statue in front of your computer: you should be able to change position easily.

Your screen also deserves your full attention

Do you often have a stiff neck at the end of the day? Take a look at your screen. An incorrect setup can contribute to neck strain. Ideally, the top of the monitor should be at eye level, and the screen should be positioned about 50 to 70 centimeters from your face, roughly the length of an arm.

One important point to note if you wear progressive lenses: it may be helpful to lower the screen slightly. This prevents you from having to crane your neck to see properly. The keyboard, meanwhile, benefits from being positioned about 10 to 15 centimeters from the edge of the desk. This detail can help keep your shoulders and arms more relaxed.

Your back's best ally? Movement

Even with a comfortable chair and a perfectly set-up desk, staying still for hours is not a good strategy. Your body appreciates variety.

The idea is simple: every 50 to 60 minutes or so, allow yourself 5 to 10 minutes to change position.

Get up, take a few steps , get a glass of water or simply look into the distance to rest your eyes.

When your environment allows, alternating between sitting and standing positions can also be beneficial.

And above all, don't feel guilty about moving around during your workday: these small changes of pace contribute fully to your comfort.

Three easy moves to do at the office

You don't need a full workout to relax the areas that work the hardest. A few gentle movements can easily be incorporated into your day.

For the lower back: standing, place your hands on your lower back and gently lean backward for a few seconds, without straining. This movement helps to change position after hours spent sitting.

For the nape of the neck: while seated, gently tuck your chin towards your throat, as if you wanted to create a slight "double chin", without lowering your head. Hold for a few seconds, then release.

For the upper back: make wide backward rotations of the shoulders, about ten times. A simple movement to help release accumulated tension.

The key word remains gentleness: no movement should be painful.

What if the problem also stems from your equipment?

Persistent pain shouldn't be attributed solely to "bad posture." Your work environment can also play a role. A chair that's too low or poorly adjusted, an incorrectly positioned screen, an uncomfortable keyboard, an unsuitable mouse, or an inappropriate desk: equipment that doesn't suit your body can increase fatigue over the course of the day.

An ergonomic workstation is all about adapting your work environment to your body, not the other way around. An adjustable chair, a properly positioned screen, and a suitable mouse can all contribute to improving your comfort and preventing certain aches and pains. If you spend many hours in front of a screen, it's worthwhile to review your entire setup, rather than focusing solely on how you sit.

When your back is telling you to take it easy

Some tension after a long day is normal. However, if the pain is severe, persists for several weeks, radiates down one leg, is accompanied by tingling, or disrupts your sleep, it's best to consult a healthcare professional.

And if your workstation seems to be the problem, also consider consulting an occupational health physician. They can help you assess your setup and consider appropriate adjustments. Because yes, if you have severe back pain, the priority isn't to do lots of stretches or search for the "perfect posture": it's to seek medical advice.

Finally, let's clarify that your back doesn't need to be in a "perfect position" for eight hours. What it needs most is variety, movement, and a suitable environment. When it comes to comfort at work, the best approach is quite simple: the best posture is the one you regularly change.