"Tech neck," a condition linked to screens that is becoming increasingly common

Looking at your phone, working on a computer, endlessly scrolling… your screens are part of your daily life. This seemingly harmless habit can have a very real impact on your body. “Tech neck” is now emerging as an increasingly common condition.

A posture that puts a lot of strain on your neck

"Tech neck," or "screen neck," refers to pain caused by prolonged forward head posture. Specifically, your head moves forward, your shoulders round, and your neck loses its natural alignment. As a result, the muscles in your neck, trapezius, and upper back work continuously to compensate.

This overload can lead to stiffness, pain at the back of the head, between the shoulder blades, or even in the shoulders. Your body is more than just a fixed posture. This imbalance can also affect other areas: tension in the jaw, discomfort in the arms or wrists, or even shallower breathing due to a compressed rib cage. Your body, in all its complexity, sends you signals that are important to listen to.

Much more than just pain

Tech neck isn't just a physical discomfort. It can also affect your overall health. Holding your head forward for extended periods can compress certain nerves and disrupt the balance of the nervous system. Studies suggest this can increase stress, impact sleep quality, and affect mood.

Added to this is a vicious cycle that can be difficult to break: pain leads to fatigue, fatigue impairs concentration, and poor posture almost automatically returns. Among teenagers and young adults, who are particularly exposed to screens, this phenomenon is becoming increasingly common. This is a clear sign that your posture deserves as much attention as your lifestyle.

The main culprit remains the intensive use of screens, especially when they are poorly positioned. A phone held too low, a poorly adjusted computer, or a tablet placed without a stand forces your neck to remain bent for long periods. Add to this the lack of breaks, the limited movement during the day, and sometimes questionable ergonomics, and you have the perfect breeding ground for lasting tension. Your body isn't "fragile": it adapts, but when it compensates for too long, it eventually demands attention.

Signs not to ignore

Certain signs should alert you:

a feeling of stiffness in the neck or upper back

persistent pain in the shoulders or between the shoulder blades

difficulty straightening head effortlessly

tingling in the arms or headaches

If these symptoms persist, consulting a healthcare professional may be helpful to prevent these imbalances from becoming entrenched over time.

Actions to relieve your body

Good news: you can take action on your own scale, without disrupting your entire routine.

Start by adjusting your environment: place your screens at eye level, support your back and keep your feet firmly planted on the ground.

Remember to take regular breaks, every 30 to 60 minutes, to move your neck and shoulders.

A few simple movements can make a difference: gentle head tilts, lateral stretches, shoulder rolls, or chin tuck exercises. These movements help release tension and strengthen the muscles that support your posture.

The goal is not perfection, but a better understanding of your body, in all its diversity and needs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Jen Fraboni, PT, DPT (@docjenfit)

In short, "tech neck" reflects our hyper-connected lifestyle. It's not inevitable, but a sign that we need to adapt. By becoming aware of your habits and making a few adjustments, you can maintain your comfort, mobility, and overall well-being.