This energy boost before bedtime isn't as positive as it seems.

While it's time to slip under the covers and say hello to Morpheus, you're bursting with energy. While you drag your feet in the morning, by bedtime you're feeling fantastic. Admittedly, this nocturnal vitality allows you to do the dishes, hang out the laundry, and complete a good portion of your to-do list, but it's a sign of an inner imbalance.

When the body gets out of sync

In a well-regulated body, cortisol, often called the "wake-up hormone," follows a precise cycle. It peaks in the morning to boost energy and declines gradually throughout the day, giving way to melatonin, the sleep hormone. When this rhythm is reversed—when cortisol spikes in the evening—the body sends false signals: we feel full of energy at the very moment we should be slowing down. The result: delayed sleep onset, light sleep, nighttime awakenings … and chronic fatigue upon waking.

This reversal of the hormonal cycle is a bit like internal jet lag. The body no longer knows when to rest or when to be active. In the long term, this can disrupt the entire nervous system balance and increase stress, irritability, or difficulty concentrating.

The most frequent causes

This imbalance doesn't happen by chance. It often results from an accumulation of small daily habits that keep the nervous system in a state of alert.

Overstimulation in the evening: screens, social media, work emails, or stimulating series… anything that keeps attention active prevents the brain from switching off. Blue light, in particular, blocks the natural production of melatonin.

A dinner that's too late or too sugary: a meal rich in simple carbohydrates or heavy fats disrupts blood sugar levels and prompts the body to secrete cortisol to stabilize blood sugar. This is the famous "energy spike" that is often mistaken for a natural energy boost.

A disrupted circadian rhythm: going to bed or eating at irregular times, constantly postponing bedtime or often living in artificial light ends up destabilizing nighttime hormonal secretion.

A signal to heed, not to ignore

This "second wind" in the evening isn't a mere coincidence: it's a warning from the body. Essentially, it's saying, "I'm exhausted, but I don't know how to rest." Ignoring this signal only perpetuates the vicious cycle: the later you go to bed, the higher your cortisol levels remain, and the lighter and less restorative your sleep becomes.

The first step, therefore, is to observe this moment of renewed energy: what time does it occur? After what type of day? These clues often help to understand what triggered it: a heavy dinner, a prolonged evening of screen time, or accumulated stress.

Naturopaths' advice for restoring calm

Slow down from the end of the afternoon. Try not to plan any stimulating activities after 7 p.m.: let your body's energy levels gradually decrease.

Create a calming ritual. Dim lighting, mindful breathing, reading, a relaxing infusion, or gentle stretching signal to the brain that night is approaching.

Eat an early, light dinner. Ideally before 8 p.m., focusing on cooked vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats (avocado, nuts, olive oil).

Avoid screens. Replace endless scrolling on your phone with a quiet moment free from light stimulation.

Reconnect with your natural rhythm. Try exposing yourself to daylight in the morning and reducing artificial light sources in the evening to resynchronize your internal clock.

So, the next time that evening "boost" occurs, don't give in to the urge to tidy your cupboards or launch a new project at 11 p.m. Take it as a message from your body: it needs regularity, gentleness, and rest.