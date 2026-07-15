These everyday actions can help protect the joints

Well-being
Léa Michel
Photo d'illustration : jcomp / Designed by Magnific

Knees, hips, wrists, back… our joints are with us every time we move. To preserve their comfort and mobility over time, a few simple habits can make all the difference. The goal isn't perfection, but taking care of yourself, at your own pace and according to your abilities.

Move to keep your joints in good shape

One might think that avoiding movement helps protect your joints, but it's often the opposite. Staying active helps maintain their flexibility, strengthens the surrounding muscles, and supports their proper function. You don't need to engage in strenuous sports to take care of them: everyday movement already makes a big difference.

A walk, a few laps in the pool, a bike ride, or even gentle exercise can help keep your body moving while respecting its limits. The key is to find an activity you enjoy and that matches your current energy level. It's not about putting pressure on yourself, but about moving with pleasure, without trying to push yourself beyond your limits.

Focus on good posture every day

Our joints are used in many activities: getting up, carrying a bag, working at a computer, or gardening. Adopting a few simple habits can help limit unnecessary strain.

  • When lifting a heavy object, consider bending your knees and keeping your back straight rather than bending over abruptly.
  • In front of a screen, a suitable setup, with good alignment of the back, neck and shoulders, also helps to reduce stress on the joints.

These small adjustments do not require changing your entire organization: they are new habits to integrate gradually, without guilt if everything is not perfect.

Nourishing your body in balance

Nutrition also plays an important role in overall well-being. A varied and balanced diet provides the body with the elements it needs to function optimally. Certain foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, as well as fruits and vegetables containing antioxidants, contribute to a healthy lifestyle. Hydration is also a valuable ally: drinking enough water contributes to the proper functioning of the body, particularly the joints.

Again, there's no need to look for a perfect routine. Every little gesture counts, whether it's adding more vegetables to your meals, remembering to drink regularly, or simply taking better care of your daily balance.

Listen to your body and respect its limits

Taking care of your joints also involves listening to your body's signals. Alternating positions, taking breaks during repetitive activities, and choosing comfortable shoes are all ways to protect your body.

It's also important to remember that everyone is different. Age, lifestyle, physical condition, and even current desires influence what's possible for each individual. The idea isn't to compare yourself to others, but to do the best you can with your own abilities. If pain becomes persistent, unusual, or significantly interferes with daily activities, seeking advice from a healthcare professional will ensure you receive appropriate support.

In short, protecting your joints isn't about one single action, but about a series of small steps. Every effort counts, even the simplest. By progressing at your own pace, with kindness towards yourself, you help preserve your mobility and comfort day after day.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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