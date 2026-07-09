Thanks to a specific gene, some humans are less prone to sweat odor.

What if our propensity to emit body odor was partly due to our genetic makeup? For several years, research has focused on a specific gene, called ABCC11, which influences how underarm perspiration is perceived. According to available studies, some people carry a variant of this gene that makes them significantly less prone to body odor.

A gene named ABCC11

According to Medical News Today , the ABCC11 gene codes for a transport protein, a kind of "pump" responsible for moving certain molecules across cell membranes. A point variation in DNA, a mutation called 538G>A, can render this pump inactive. People who inherit this inactive version on both copies of the gene (the so-called "AA" genotype) produce very little of the odor-causing compounds. Conversely, the active, dominant version, with only one copy present, is sufficient to generate odorous perspiration.

Why does sweat eventually smell?

Contrary to popular belief, perspiration itself is virtually odorless. Odor arises when bacteria naturally present on the skin break down certain compounds in the sweat produced by apocrine glands, particularly those located under the armpits. The ABCC11 gene plays a key role in this process: it participates in the transport of precursor molecules to the skin, which bacteria then transform into odor-causing compounds, notably thiols. When this protein is inactive, these precursors are no longer transported: the bacteria responsible have less raw material available, and the odor is significantly reduced.

A variant that is very unevenly distributed

As explained in a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology , the frequency of this variant varies considerably among different populations. Several studies estimate that it affects 80 to 95% of people of East Asian descent, while it remains rare, occurring at around 0 to 3%, in populations of European or African origin. Among East Asian groups, Koreans appear to have the highest prevalence. This contrasting distribution intrigues researchers, who suggest the hypothesis of selection during human evolution, although no explanation has yet reached a universal consensus.

A clue in the earwax

Surprisingly, this same gene also determines the type of cerumen, or earwax. The inactive version ("AA") is generally associated with dry, clear cerumen, while the active version is linked to moist cerumen. Observing the nature of your cerumen can therefore provide an indication, even if approximate, of which variant you carry. For a reliable answer, only genetic testing can identify the exact genotype.

Genetics doesn't explain everything: diet, hygiene, stress, and even the skin's bacterial flora also influence body odor. But the ABCC11 gene demonstrates how a minimal change in DNA can have tangible, everyday effects. For people carrying the inactive version, the use of deodorant becomes, in theory, almost unnecessary. This peculiarity reminds us that behind our most commonplace differences, complex evolutionary stories sometimes lie hidden.