Search here...

This underestimated physical activity is said to have a direct effect on your neurons

Well-being
Fabienne Ba.
Photo d'illustration : Tirachard Kumtanom/Pexels

We often talk about the brain as an independent organ, perched high in the body and nourished solely by crosswords and puzzles. Yet, it loves it when you move… especially when your legs are doing the work. These powerful, strong, and reliable muscles are true allies of your overall vitality, including your mental well-being.

When the legs support the brain

Every time you walk, climb stairs, or stand up from a chair with momentum, your lower body muscles activate, contributing to improved blood flow back to the heart. As a result, the brain receives more oxygen and essential nutrients. This circulatory boost is associated, according to several studies, with improvements in key functions such as attention, memory, and mental agility. There's nothing magical or instantaneous about it: just a body functioning harmoniously, at its own pace.

Muscles, messengers of mental well-being

When your legs move, they don't just support your weight or get you from point A to point B. They communicate. As they work, they release substances called myokines, tiny biological messengers that communicate with the brain. Some are being studied for their potential role in neural plasticity, the brain's remarkable ability to adapt, learn, and create new connections. The message is clear: your entire body contributes to your mental well-being.

Strength, fluidity, and cognition: a nuanced connection

Research shows that functional legs, capable of supporting you with ease, are often associated with better cognitive performance, particularly with age. The goal isn't maximum strength, but the ability to move with confidence and comfort. A smooth gait, a stable posture, and a feeling of solidity in the lower body are all positive indicators of independence and quality of life.

Moving, yes… forcing oneself, no

It's essential to remember: you're under no obligation to follow a strict program, to work out at set times, or to turn your daily life into a fitness schedule. Every body is unique, and so is every personal story. Aging isn't a problem to be fixed, but an experience to be fully embraced. The goal isn't to fight against time, but to continue feeling good in your body, respected, and listened to.

Walking for a few minutes, taking the stairs if you feel like it, gardening, dancing in your living room, or simply stretching mindfully: all of this counts. Your body knows what it needs. Giving it movement is giving it consideration, not imposing a constraint.

Simple ideas, no pressure

Certain activities, whether gentle or more vigorous, depending on your energy level that day, can support your overall well-being:

  • A walk at your own pace, for the pleasure of breathing and feeling your supports.
  • A few stair climbs, if that seems right for you, with no performance requirement.
  • Gentle strengthening movements, such as standing up and sitting down slowly, to cultivate stability and body confidence.

To be well, now and later

Studies highlight the benefits of regular physical activity on brain health, but they don't dictate a single approach. The key principle remains self-respect. Physical activity can accompany aging, not to deny it, but to embrace it with greater comfort, freedom, and enjoyment.

Ultimately, taking care of your legs is taking care of your whole self. Not to conform to a standard, but to cultivate a positive, caring, and lasting relationship with your body, today and tomorrow.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
Your longevity could be predicted by your grip strength, according to science.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Your longevity could be predicted by your grip strength, according to science.

What if your hand held a valuable clue to your future? Without a crystal ball or complex tests,...

"Shinrin-yoku," a practice originating in Japan, soothes stress without medication.

What if slowing down was the most revolutionary thing you could do for your body and mind? Originating...

She shares her pole dancing workouts, and internet users are blown away.

Chris Silya is a pole dancer and aerial acrobat active on social media, where she regularly posts videos...

Do you take hot showers in winter? Here's what you need to know

In winter, the water coming out of your showerhead is scalding hot, easing any chills you've felt during...

Why is being bored becoming a real "trend" in 2026?

What if the most audacious innovation of 2026 was… doing nothing? Going against the grain of constant overstimulation,...

What she had taken for an old scar for twenty years actually hid much more

Kavita, 32, was cleaning an infected wound on her thigh when she extracted an unexpected metallic object: a...

© 2025 The Body Optimist