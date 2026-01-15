This underestimated physical activity is said to have a direct effect on your neurons

We often talk about the brain as an independent organ, perched high in the body and nourished solely by crosswords and puzzles. Yet, it loves it when you move… especially when your legs are doing the work. These powerful, strong, and reliable muscles are true allies of your overall vitality, including your mental well-being.

When the legs support the brain

Every time you walk, climb stairs, or stand up from a chair with momentum, your lower body muscles activate, contributing to improved blood flow back to the heart. As a result, the brain receives more oxygen and essential nutrients. This circulatory boost is associated, according to several studies, with improvements in key functions such as attention, memory, and mental agility. There's nothing magical or instantaneous about it: just a body functioning harmoniously, at its own pace.

Muscles, messengers of mental well-being

When your legs move, they don't just support your weight or get you from point A to point B. They communicate. As they work, they release substances called myokines, tiny biological messengers that communicate with the brain. Some are being studied for their potential role in neural plasticity, the brain's remarkable ability to adapt, learn, and create new connections. The message is clear: your entire body contributes to your mental well-being.

Strength, fluidity, and cognition: a nuanced connection

Research shows that functional legs, capable of supporting you with ease, are often associated with better cognitive performance, particularly with age. The goal isn't maximum strength, but the ability to move with confidence and comfort. A smooth gait, a stable posture, and a feeling of solidity in the lower body are all positive indicators of independence and quality of life.

Moving, yes… forcing oneself, no

It's essential to remember: you're under no obligation to follow a strict program, to work out at set times, or to turn your daily life into a fitness schedule. Every body is unique, and so is every personal story. Aging isn't a problem to be fixed, but an experience to be fully embraced. The goal isn't to fight against time, but to continue feeling good in your body, respected, and listened to.

Walking for a few minutes, taking the stairs if you feel like it, gardening, dancing in your living room, or simply stretching mindfully: all of this counts. Your body knows what it needs. Giving it movement is giving it consideration, not imposing a constraint.

Simple ideas, no pressure

Certain activities, whether gentle or more vigorous, depending on your energy level that day, can support your overall well-being:

A walk at your own pace, for the pleasure of breathing and feeling your supports.

A few stair climbs, if that seems right for you, with no performance requirement.

Gentle strengthening movements, such as standing up and sitting down slowly, to cultivate stability and body confidence.

To be well, now and later

Studies highlight the benefits of regular physical activity on brain health, but they don't dictate a single approach. The key principle remains self-respect. Physical activity can accompany aging, not to deny it, but to embrace it with greater comfort, freedom, and enjoyment.

Ultimately, taking care of your legs is taking care of your whole self. Not to conform to a standard, but to cultivate a positive, caring, and lasting relationship with your body, today and tomorrow.