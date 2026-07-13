A man trained only one side of his body for 320 days to observe the effects

For 320 days, a content creator known as "The Crooked Man" exclusively built muscle on one side of his body. This satirical endeavor has yielded results that have intrigued internet users worldwide.

A deliberately asymmetrical experience

It was in 2024 that "The Crooked Man," then 19 years old, embarked on this unusual adventure. The challenge: to build muscle on only one side of his body, focusing his training primarily on his trapezius muscle, one arm, and one side of his back. To achieve this unique result, he structured his workouts around classic weightlifting exercises—shoulder raises with dumbbells, deadlifts, pull-ups—but performed in a deliberately unbalanced manner. A methodical discipline applied with a logic inverted from the usual gym routine.

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A satirical reaction to looksmaxxing

Behind this slightly wacky approach lies a very specific intention. "The Crooked Man" explains that he wanted to react to looksmaxxing, a worrying trend that has been spreading for several years on social media, pushing many young men to alter their physical appearance in an obsessive quest for the "perfect physique." Hammer blows to the jaw, steroid use, extreme bodybuilding routines: this trend, often associated with masculinist movements, is causing concern among many mental health specialists. "The Crooked Man" has chosen to take the opposite approach, through humor and absurdity.

"Looksminimizing," a counter-current approach

To summarize his project, the content creator coined a new term: "looksminimizing." This satirical phrase, unlike looksmaxxing, involves not trying to optimize one's appearance—or even transforming it in a deliberately counterproductive way. "It's quite simple. I was scrolling through TikTok in my Ferrari and I kept coming across looksmaxxing videos. They were all saying, 'Do this, do that. You'll be more attractive. You'll attract more women,'" he explained. Before adding ironically, "And I thought to myself: do people really have this problem? I have the opposite problem."

An impressive physical result

After 320 days of training, the result is undeniable. In images shared on his Instagram account, followed by approximately 151,000 subscribers, "The Crooked Man" displays a distinctly asymmetrical physique: a particularly well-developed trapezius, shoulder, and arm on one side, while the other half of his body remains perfectly average. A striking visual transformation that immediately sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

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Internet users are torn between admiration and incomprehension.

Unsurprisingly, the project quickly divided internet users. While some praised the young man's rigor and perseverance – "A lesson in discipline," wrote one commenter – others struggled to understand the project's purpose. Many, however, recognized it as satire and appreciated its tongue-in-cheek approach. "It makes absolutely no sense, I love it," reacted one user. "I love the shape of his trapeze so much that I've started training mine one by one," joked another. Proof, if any were needed, that the project's humorous dimension was well received by a large part of his community.

With his 320 days of strictly asymmetrical training, "The Crooked Man" succeeded in his goal: to draw attention to the excesses of looksmaxing and to encourage reflection on the growing pressure placed on men's appearance. It's worth noting that coaches and physical trainers recommend balanced training, working both sides of the body symmetrically, to preserve joint health and posture in the long term. This is an obvious point, reiterated here, but one that deserves emphasis at a time when virtual challenges sometimes lead to risky practices.