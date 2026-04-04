The evening habit that researchers recommend avoiding before bedtime

The habit to avoid before bed, according to several scientific studies, is deliberately delaying bedtime to "scrape" for free time, a behavior now known as "revenge bedtime procrastination." This reflex consists of knowingly staying awake, scrolling on your phone, watching "just one more episode," or hanging out on social media, even when you're tired and know you have to get up early the next day.

What science says

A study published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Psychology popularized this concept by showing that a significant proportion of participants delayed their bedtime without any external pressure, purely by choice, to the detriment of their total sleep time. This study, available directly online, highlighted that this behavior was associated with poorer sleep quality, increased daytime fatigue, and an overall lower sense of well-being. It also showed that these individuals were aware they were sleep-deprived but continued to sacrifice rest time for "me time."

Why we do it: busy days, mental load

This reflex is particularly common among those who have very busy days, little control over their schedule, or a heavy mental workload. The evening then becomes the only time perceived as truly "free," and there's a tendency to defend it at the expense of sleep. The problem is that this "stolen time" comes at a high price: lack of alertness, low mood, irritability, difficulty concentrating, and even an increased risk of anxiety and depression when sleep deprivation becomes chronic.

Three questions to determine if you are affected

To determine if you are suffering from this phenomenon, a few simple questions can help:

Do you often delay going to sleep for no real reason (no urgent work, no obligation)?

Do you regularly tell yourself "I know I should sleep, but I keep going anyway" ?

Do you feel exhausted in the morning knowing that you could have gone to bed earlier?

If the answer is yes to several of these questions, it's likely that this reflex is ingrained. The good news is that it's reversible: establishing a fixed bedtime, creating a calming screen-free ritual, and above all, revaluing sleep as a non-negotiable need, just like eating or breathing, are key steps to breaking free from it.

The study therefore reminds us that it is not a lack of willpower, but a misdirected compensatory mechanism – which better time management and consistent sleep hygiene can correct.