This lifestyle, popular among thirty-somethings, may weaken mental health.

Staying single longer has become common among many thirty-somethings. Driven by a desire for independence, a focus on career, and personal exploration, this lifestyle is appealing. However, some research suggests more nuanced effects on mental well-being.

Long-term celibacy, an increasingly common choice

For several years now, being single has become a fully embraced lifestyle. The concepts of autonomy, freedom, and personal fulfillment play a significant role in life paths. Concepts like "solo living" or considering oneself as one's own partner reflect this evolution. Longer studies, professional ambitions, or a desire for greater self-awareness: priorities have shifted.

A study conducted by the University of Zurich , based on more than 17,000 young adults followed between the ages of 16 and 29 in Europe, shows that more and more people are delaying their first serious love affair.

A trend in well-being to watch

According to this research, remaining single for an extended period could be accompanied, in some people, by a gradual decline in life satisfaction as they approach their thirties. Researchers also observed, in some cases, an increase in feelings of loneliness. This phenomenon affects both men and women, although each individual's experience is unique.

This feeling can be influenced by various factors: your environment, your social network, or even cultural norms. At an age when relationships are often still valued, the gap between these expectations and reality can sometimes be a burden.

Entering into a relationship, one factor among others

Research also shows that experiencing a first romantic relationship is often associated with improvements in certain indicators of well-being, such as life satisfaction and feelings of connection. However, this does not mean that being single "damages" mental health, nor that being in a couple is a universal solution.

The researchers emphasize a crucial point: these are statistical associations, not cause-and-effect relationships. Personality, friendships, life circumstances, and emotional stability all play equally important roles. Furthermore, some indicators, such as depressive symptoms, do not appear to change significantly with entering into a relationship, highlighting the multifactorial nature of well-being.

Single… and perfectly happy that way

It's crucial to remember: being single is neither problematic nor shameful. It's not a "delay," a deficiency, or a mistake to be corrected. Some people thrive on their own, finding a rich balance in their friendships, work, passions, and relationship with themselves. And this deserves just as much respect as any other lifestyle.

The results of this research should in no way be interpreted as pressure to get into a relationship "to feel better." You have the right to prefer being single, to choose it, to love it, or simply to feel good about it at a certain point in your life. Your worth, your balance, and your well-being do not depend on your relationship status.

The real issue: relationships, in all their forms

What these studies primarily highlight is not an opposition between being single and being in a couple, but the importance of social connections. Prolonged feelings of loneliness—whether single or in a relationship—can impact well-being. Conversely, feeling surrounded, supported, and connected to others plays a key role in emotional balance. Deep friendships, family ties, communities, and genuine exchanges: all these forms of connection matter.

A diversity of life paths

Life paths evolve, and there is no longer a single model to follow. Prolonged singleness is part of these transformations, just like other ways of building one's life. Some people find precious freedom in it, others go through periods of doubt: all these experiences are valid.

Ultimately, this research highlights one key point: your well-being depends on a delicate balance. And among these balances, the most important is the one that respects your desires, your pace, and your unique way of feeling good in your life.