"Prosopagnosia": what is this neurological disorder that prevents the recognition of faces?

Not recognizing the face of a colleague, a loved one, or even one's own may seem surprising, yet some people experience it every day. This disorder, called prosopagnosia, affects the ability to identify faces without impairing vision.

What is prosopagnosia?

Prosopagnosia, sometimes called "face blindness," is a neurological disorder characterized by difficulty recognizing familiar faces. Affected individuals see facial features but have trouble identifying a person, even family members or close friends. Some may also have difficulty recognizing their own reflection.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, prosopagnosia can be present from birth or appear after a brain injury affecting certain areas of the brain involved in visual recognition.

A disorder more common than you might think

Prosopagnosia can manifest itself to varying degrees. Some people experience only occasional difficulties, while others cannot recognize any face without additional clues.

Researchers estimate that the developmental form of the disorder could affect up to 2% of the population, although many cases remain undiagnosed. Those affected often use alternative strategies to identify someone, such as their voice, gait, or hairstyle.

The role of the brain in facial recognition

Facial recognition relies on several brain regions, notably the fusiform gyrus, located in the temporal lobe. According to studies published in the journal Brain, this brain region plays a key role in identifying faces and memorizing distinctive features. Impaired function in this area can lead to difficulties distinguishing faces, even when overall vision remains normal.

An impact on social and professional life

Prosopagnosia can have consequences in daily life, particularly in social interactions. Those affected may avoid certain situations for fear of not recognizing the people they are speaking to. This can lead to misunderstandings or feelings of social anxiety. According to Harvard Health Publishing, some people develop coping strategies such as memorizing distinctive features or informing those around them about their difficulties.

Can prosopagnosia be treated?

There is no cure for prosopagnosia. However, certain approaches can help manage the associated difficulties. Cognitive training programs, for example, aim to improve facial recognition or reinforce the use of alternative cues. Specialists also emphasize the importance of an accurate diagnosis to better understand how the disorder works.

In summary, prosopagnosia remains relatively unknown to the general public. However, media coverage of personal accounts helps to raise awareness of the challenges faced by those affected. Advances in neuroscience research are improving our understanding of the mechanisms involved in facial recognition. Better information can lead to greater consideration of this disorder in daily life, at school, and at work.