This sleeping position could be the reason for the insomnia.

Do you feel like you spend your nights tossing and turning or waking up without ever feeling truly rested? Before questioning your mattress or your evening routine, one detail might deserve your attention: your sleeping position.

Sleeping on your back: a position that doesn't suit everyone

Sleeping on your back has several advantages. This position helps keep the spine properly aligned and reduces pressure points on the face. However, sleep specialists also advise monitoring it, as it can impact breathing during the night.

When lying on your back, gravity naturally pushes the tongue and throat tissues backward. This can narrow the airways, promoting snoring and, in some people, pauses in breathing known as sleep apnea.

Why this can disrupt your sleep

When breathing is regularly obstructed, the brain triggers brief micro-awakenings to restore normal airflow. Most of the time, these interruptions go completely unnoticed. However, they fragment sleep and prevent the body from fully benefiting from the most restorative phases.

The result: even after a seemingly long night's sleep, you may wake up feeling drained. According to the Sleep Foundation , more than half of people with sleep apnea experience a worsening of their symptoms when they sleep on their backs.

Sleeping on your side is an ally for a more peaceful sleep.

For people who snore or experience mild sleep apnea , specialists often recommend sleeping on their side. This position makes it easier to keep the airways open, which can reduce snoring and improve sleep quality. Sleeping on your left side is also often advised for people prone to acid reflux, another factor that can disrupt sleep.

Some tips for gradually changing your habits

If you've always slept on your back, there's no need to try to change everything overnight. Your body needs time to adjust to a new position. You can, for example, place a pillow behind your back to limit nighttime tossing and turning, slip a pillow between your knees for added comfort, or slightly elevate your head. These small adjustments can ease the transition while respecting your body's natural sensations.

Each sleeper is unique

It's important to remember that there's no "perfect sleeping position" for everyone. Sleeping on your back isn't necessarily a problem, and this position suits many people very well, especially when it doesn't cause significant snoring or breathing difficulties.

If, on the other hand, you suffer from persistent fatigue, frequent awakenings, or significant snoring, your sleeping position may be a worthwhile avenue to explore. And if these problems persist despite some adjustments, it's best to consult a healthcare professional to identify the cause and find the most suitable solution for your situation.

In summary: your sleeping position can influence the quality of your sleep, but it doesn't explain all cases of insomnia. The key is to listen to your body and find the position in which you feel most rested. If sleep problems persist, consulting a doctor remains the best solution for getting back to more restful nights.