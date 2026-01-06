A simple gesture to adopt before working sitting down all day (and it's delicious)

If you have a sedentary job and are glued to your office chair for almost seven hours straight, your body is silently suffering. And a short walk during your lunch break isn't going to undo the damage. To support your body and avoid further strain in this seated position, swap your coffee for a nice mug of hot chocolate. Cocoa, beyond being delicious, is a great ally for office workers.

Drinking cocoa before a day of sitting: an unusual tip

Generally, a mug of hot chocolate is reserved for cozy afternoons under a blanket and rainy winter Sundays. This comforting drink, which endlessly evokes childhood snacks, is more often associated with the beep of Netflix than the click of a keyboard. Yet, you should keep a tin of raw cocoa in your desk drawer and start your day with a chocolatey indulgence. This beverage is like a potion, especially when you're sitting still in front of a computer from morning till night. It's far more promising (and delicious) than the watery stuff you get at work.

In France, more than a third of adults combine a high level of sedentary behavior with insufficient physical activity. Your job may force you into a passive posture: feet flat on the floor and legs glued to the seat. Only the muscles in your fingers get any constant exercise. The problem is, your body doesn't cope well. Cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, obesity, musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs), and effects on mental health—public health organizations are clear on the issue.

Of course, cocoa doesn't replace the ten thousand daily steps or the workout that breaks up the daily grind. This comforting powder, however, actively helps the body, especially when it's sedentary. That's the delightful conclusion of a recent study published in The Journal of Psychology .

Improved blood circulation for lasting comfort

To conduct their study, the researchers recruited 40 men, all in excellent health and peak physical condition. Before beginning a seated work session, they all consumed a cocoa beverage—not the kind your childhood taste buds might remember. An authentic drink, unaltered by any chemical processes.

To confirm their theory, they observed the function of the participants' blood vessels, and bingo! After two hours of sitting, a decrease in vascular function was observed in all participants, regardless of their physical condition. Consuming a beverage low in flavanols also led to a decline in this function, while a beverage rich in flavanols maintained vascular function at its initial level throughout the sitting period, with measurements remaining stable or even slightly increasing. In other words: real hot chocolate, a flavonol powerhouse, supports vascular health during prolonged sitting.

The hot chocolate our grandmothers used to make, the kind with character and flavor, isn't just a relaxing drink. It's an "elixir of youth" and also a great pick-me-up for those who need mental stimulation. The flavonoids in cocoa boost blood flow to the brain, promoting increased alertness and a clearer mind. Just another reason to enjoy this simple and comforting beverage.

These foods also help sedentary workers

Drinking hot chocolate in the open-plan office isn't immature. No, it's a responsible gesture, a moment of well-being just a mug away. Matcha latte lovers and coffee addicts may disagree. In the study's details, the researchers say they used 150mg of epicatechin, a type of flavonol.

To enjoy these benefits alongside your cup of tea, you can also add a generous handful of red berries or a large apple. And to add variety and avoid a cocoa overdose, you can sip from green tea, which also contains flavonols.

Cocoa powder isn't just for warming your taste buds in the dead of winter and satisfying your chocolate cravings in a healthy way. It's a great friend to those who work from home. From a Disney-themed baby bottle to a mug emblazoned with "employee of the year," it's just a spoonful away.