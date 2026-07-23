Less than 1% of women possess a special visual ability

What if some women could perceive colors that most of us never see? Tetrachromacy is an exceptional visual ability that opens the door to a universe of unsuspected shades. A true sensory treasure, still largely mysterious to scientists.

A gaze capable of discovering millions of nuances

Most humans are "trichromats": their retinas have three types of cones, those precious sensors that analyze light and allow us to distinguish about a million colors. In some women, an astonishing phenomenon occurs: a fourth type of cone enriches this visual palette.

These individuals, known as tetrachromats, could theoretically perceive up to 100 million shades. A veritable explosion of color, almost as if the everyday world were transformed into a permanent work of art. Where one person might see a simple green, a tetrachromat could notice subtle variations of turquoise, violet, or even touches of orange.

A peculiarity linked to female chromosomes

This extraordinary ability has its origins in genetics. The genes involved in color perception are located on the X chromosome. Women have two X chromosomes, which increases their chances of inheriting a variation that allows the development of a fourth cone. Conversely, men, who have only one X chromosome, are more affected by color vision deficiencies such as color blindness.

Research estimates that approximately 12% of women may possess this particular potential. However, having this fourth cone does not necessarily mean enjoying enhanced vision on a daily basis. True "functional" tetrachromats, capable of distinguishing more colors in tests, actually represent less than 1% of the population. A surprising detail also intrigues researchers: this ability sometimes appears to be associated with color blindness in a father or son.

Concetta Antico, an artist who sees beyond the usual colors

Among the rare individuals identified as functional tetrachromats, the case of the painter Concetta Antico is particularly fascinating. In 2012, she was studied by American researchers who confirmed her exceptional visual abilities.

Her everyday life seems filled with colorful details invisible to many others. In her paintings, she depicts reflections, shadows, and nuances that most observers fail to notice. According to her, it's surprising how many other people perceive fewer colors than she does.

Before her, British neuroscientist Gabriele Jordan had identified the first true tetrachromat in 2010 through laboratory experiments. The tests demonstrated that a woman could differentiate shades that other participants could not distinguish.

A supervision that sometimes remains dormant

So why does this exceptional ability remain so rare? Researchers offer a simple explanation: our environment is primarily designed for people with three types of cones. Screens, clothing, paints, and everyday objects use color palettes designed for conventional vision. The fourth cone, therefore, may never be sufficiently stimulated to develop its full potential.

Some scientists theorize that specific training or exposure to particular color ranges could further activate this perception. In other words, some women may possess extraordinary visual abilities without even being aware of it.

Another look at the richness of the world

Tetrachromacy reminds us of an essential point: our perception of reality is not the same for everyone. What we consider "all colors" might only be a small part of the spectrum visible to some eyes.

Still shrouded in mystery, this faculty continues to fascinate researchers. It also invites us to take a different look at human diversity: behind every pair of eyes lies a unique way of discovering the world. Perhaps at every moment, some women admire a rainbow of nuances that remain invisible to us.