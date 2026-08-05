Long-lasting and delightfully scented, these Swiss repellents saved my summer

At the height of summer, our bodies are adorned with their most beautiful hues, but they also sport a constellation of swollen bumps, the legacy of hungry mosquitoes. They serve as a larder for certain otherwise dreaded insects. Between ticks that latch onto our skin at the slightest foray into the woods and mosquitoes that disrupt our peaceful nights, it's hard to appreciate this well-deserved rest. These repellents, with their pleasant Monoi scent, are the best potions on the market for a peaceful summer, free from microscopic intruders. Tested in real-life conditions and approved!

Long-lasting repellents that truly deliver on their promises

The sun shines brightly, the birds sing from dawn, the days unfold at a leisurely pace, with no constraints on the horizon… the holidays seem perfect. Except that, well, when insects join our outings, they take a slightly less idyllic turn. You don't need to have a phobia to fear them and develop genuine paranoia.

Between wasps that shamelessly peck at our food and threaten to sting us every time they appear, mosquitoes that transform into vampires as soon as night falls, and ticks lurking in the tall grass, the saying "little bugs don't eat big ones" dies hard. So we stay on our guard to avoid coming home with inflamed bumps or an unwanted guest as a souvenir.

For my part, I boycott the traditional fly swatter and brutal eradication methods like merciless insecticides. I am completely against animal cruelty. I prefer gentler approaches: I believe that every species has a role to play on Earth. However, since coexistence is complex, I have equipped myself with two repellents formulated by the Swiss laboratory Sereni-d .

The brand, renowned for its expertise and striving to make serenity a universal principle, created these products to capture only the best of summer. Effective for over 8 hours, these repellents, embodying the excellence of our Swiss neighbors, also leave a delightful Monoï scent on the skin. Enough to deter microscopic intruders, but not our fellow humans.

Enchanting scent, light texture… A five-star experience

For as long as I can remember, the repellents I've slipped into my makeup bag up to now have tended to annoy my senses more than delight them. I literally felt like a life-sized citronella candle. I also coughed every time I pulled the trigger, proof that the formula wasn't exactly the most minimalist on the market.

These insect repellents from the Sereni-d brand have the advantage of smelling like the tropics and evoking delicate seaside fragrances. The texture is very pleasant and more akin to a refreshing mist than a purely preventative product. Applying these repellents is neither a chore nor an ordeal for the sense of smell, but simply a gesture of well-being.

As a keen hiker and lover of hilly terrain, I was also able to assess their resistance to perspiration . After several hours of steep walking and an effort marked by countless drops of sweat, not a single mosquito in sight. Nor were there any ticks embedded in my skin. Yet, the sweltering heat of the past few weeks was particularly conducive to their proliferation.

Natural protections that respect the skin's sensitivity

Sereni-d tick and mosquito repellents work best together. They are complementary and particularly useful when hiking on steep trails through pristine forests or exploring mountain lakes untouched by human activity.

Thanks to their natural active ingredients, sourced directly from Mother Nature's open-air pharmacy, they can be applied directly to the skin or clothing. So there's no need to worry about spraying. These repellents, designed for babies over 6 months old, won't irritate wounds or cause redness.

The Sereni-d brand, born in a country resembling a vast Garden of Eden, works in harmony with nature, intelligently and thoughtfully. Moreover, all Sereni-d products are guaranteed to be free of DEET, permethrin, and endocrine disruptors. The brand focuses on the essentials and avoids unnecessary chemicals.

Both repellents are based on eucalyptus citriodora, a naturally derived ingredient prized for its powerful repellent properties. This ingredient, which disrupts insects' perceptions, makes us virtually invisible to pests. Ultimately, it feels a bit like we possess a magic weapon.

Verdict: these repellents have become everyday allies

In short, Sereni-d insect repellents have become one of my summer essentials, allowing me to focus my attention on the majestic cliffside landscapes, my friends' nighttime stories, and nothing else. Used during my hikes on the GR trails, at the start of barbecues on the terrace, and even at the beach, they quickly became vital for my summer peace of mind.

Whether by chance or not, the only place I forgot to use the famous "pschitt" spray, my skin was riddled with mosquito bites, but the rest of my body suffered no such onslaught from these merciless little creatures. This is certainly one of the most striking proofs of their effectiveness.

While summer is the season for letting go, the Sereni-d brand honors this laid-back attitude with cutting-edge products designed for our mental health. No more returning from vacation with skin that looks like a battlefield!

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