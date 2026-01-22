Is marriage in crisis in Japan? This poll reignites the debate

A recent survey in Japan reveals that 70% of married women regret their marriage, reigniting the debate on the crisis in marriage in the archipelago. This figure, from a survey conducted by the matchmaking agency Presia among 287 women aged 20 to 59, requires some qualification: the sample size is limited and there is potential bias inherent in an online dating service.

Regrets centered on money and home

Among the regrets expressed, economic issues predominate: 22.6% lament having lowered their expectations regarding their husband's income, and 14.6% regret a lack of financial discipline. Refusal or incompetence at home comes in third (11.1%). Conversely, 36.6% do not regret having compromised on their spouse's physical appearance. 54% state that they would not remarry him if they could turn back time. These results reinforce the idea of a declining marriage rate in Japan, marked by later marriages and increasing singlehood.

The context of a Japan reluctant to marry

The country is experiencing a historic decline in marriages, with record numbers of single people: 17.3% of men and 14.6% of women aged 18-34 do not plan to get married, according to previous surveys. Among the reasons cited are a preference for solitude (40%), a perceived lack of benefits (33%), and difficulty meeting someone (49%). Young people also mention exhaustion from social and economic pressures, exacerbated by a rapidly aging population.

Survey bias

However, the Presia matchmaking agency's platform targets a potentially dissatisfied audience—website visitors or social media users, who are less likely to be happy in their relationships. This skews the results negatively, as noted in the original analysis. Far from providing a comprehensive picture, this survey highlights real frustrations (finances, division of labor), but does not reflect the reality of all Japanese relationships.

In summary, these figures reflect a structural decline: marriages are falling, and the birth rate is at its lowest. Yet, initiatives like dating agencies persist, and surveys show that many still aspire to marry someday. The crisis is real in Japan, but tempered by evolving expectations regarding work-life balance and financial well-being.