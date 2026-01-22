Search here...

Is marriage in crisis in Japan? This poll reignites the debate

Marriage
Anaëlle G.
Photo d'illustration : Freepik

A recent survey in Japan reveals that 70% of married women regret their marriage, reigniting the debate on the crisis in marriage in the archipelago. This figure, from a survey conducted by the matchmaking agency Presia among 287 women aged 20 to 59, requires some qualification: the sample size is limited and there is potential bias inherent in an online dating service.

Regrets centered on money and home

Among the regrets expressed, economic issues predominate: 22.6% lament having lowered their expectations regarding their husband's income, and 14.6% regret a lack of financial discipline. Refusal or incompetence at home comes in third (11.1%). Conversely, 36.6% do not regret having compromised on their spouse's physical appearance. 54% state that they would not remarry him if they could turn back time. These results reinforce the idea of a declining marriage rate in Japan, marked by later marriages and increasing singlehood.

The context of a Japan reluctant to marry

The country is experiencing a historic decline in marriages, with record numbers of single people: 17.3% of men and 14.6% of women aged 18-34 do not plan to get married, according to previous surveys. Among the reasons cited are a preference for solitude (40%), a perceived lack of benefits (33%), and difficulty meeting someone (49%). Young people also mention exhaustion from social and economic pressures, exacerbated by a rapidly aging population.

Survey bias

However, the Presia matchmaking agency's platform targets a potentially dissatisfied audience—website visitors or social media users, who are less likely to be happy in their relationships. This skews the results negatively, as noted in the original analysis. Far from providing a comprehensive picture, this survey highlights real frustrations (finances, division of labor), but does not reflect the reality of all Japanese relationships.

In summary, these figures reflect a structural decline: marriages are falling, and the birth rate is at its lowest. Yet, initiatives like dating agencies persist, and surveys show that many still aspire to marry someday. The crisis is real in Japan, but tempered by evolving expectations regarding work-life balance and financial well-being.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
Article précédent
“We ate pasta at our wedding”: she breaks with the conventions surrounding this day
Article suivant
She wanted a dream makeup look for her wedding and the result horrified her.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

She wanted a dream makeup look for her wedding and the result horrified her.

A makeup trial meant to enhance one of the most beautiful days of your life can sometimes hold...

“We ate pasta at our wedding”: she breaks with the conventions surrounding this day

Couples are redefining traditions and readily breaking established culinary rules. Some set up food trucks at their reception...

She imposed a "child-free" marriage on her husband; her decision sparked controversy.

Attending a wedding often evokes happiness, reunions, and sparkling eyes. But when family realities intrude on the festivities,...

Wedding trends for 2026: the choices that will leave a lasting impression

A wedding is a unique moment, and in 2026, it promises to be more inspiring than ever. Mariages.net,...

They're selling tickets for their wedding: the new trend that's shocking the internet

Marriage is a private celebration, usually witnessed by close family and friends. While some couples opt for intimate...

Forget the white dress: this is the color that brides now dream of.

Immaculate white is no longer the dominant color for wedding dresses. While for decades women followed this sartorial...

© 2025 The Body Optimist