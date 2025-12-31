Wedding trends for 2026: the choices that will leave a lasting impression

A wedding is a unique moment, and in 2026, it promises to be more inspiring than ever. Mariages.net, the French leader in the sector, reveals the major trends that will transform ceremonies and receptions. From boldness to refinement, discover how couples plan to make a lasting impression on their big day.

Minimalism or glamour: two worlds to explore

In 2026, wedding styles will oscillate between understated elegance and unabashed opulence. According to Marine Preudhomme, fashion editor at Mariages.net , these two styles can coexist: "They are not incompatible and can both contrast and complement each other with subtle touches."

Minimalism in the spotlight

Minimalism translates into simple yet impactful choices. The bride might, for example, replace the traditional bouquet with a single, majestic flower—the famous "One Big Flower" concept. The décor focuses on atmosphere rather than a profusion of elements, thanks to draping and mirrors that transform the space from the ceremony to the reception. As for colors, black and white dominate, with a white base accented by touches of black, whether for the tableware, napkins, candles, or even the guests' attire. A graphic approach that exudes modernity.

Modernized glamour

The glamorous style is reinvented by blending opulence and refinement. Crystal chandeliers, gilded candelabras, ornaments, and velvet coexist with lighter, more romantic touches, reminiscent of the world of Bridgerton. The idea is to create a spectacular setting while maintaining a sophisticated elegance, for a wedding that impresses with its undeniable chic.

Streamlined and adaptable wedding dresses

In 2026, the wedding dress became a powerful symbol of style and personality, with an average budget of €1,650. Clean lines remained key, favoring luxurious fabrics such as silk, satin, or crepe. Dresses with slits added a touch of elegance, while the corset made a comeback and proved versatile: a long skirt for the ceremony and trousers for the evening reception. Capes, rhinestones, and pearls were also popular choices to add a touch of dynamism, catering to all tastes and expressing each bride's individuality.

Natural and sophisticated beauty

The "butter skin" trend is here to stay: a radiant complexion enhanced by skincare and subtle makeup. Milky white nails complete this delicate look, perfect for showcasing wedding bands and rings. Hairstyles remain simple yet elegant: chignons, loose curls or waves, and short, wavy cuts are favored.

Unique and friendly bars

The traditional champagne bar is giving way to alternative options: mocktails and flavored waters bring freshness and a touch of whimsy, especially in summer. In winter, coffee and tea take center stage, and for spirits enthusiasts, a unique whisky bar is also a tempting choice.

Serpentine tables: conviviality and aesthetics

The infinity or serpentine table revolutionizes seating arrangements. It creates a continuous flow and encourages interaction among guests, while offering an elegant visual effect. Perfect for outdoor receptions, these tables enhance the convivial atmosphere of a wedding.

Unplugged weddings: living in the moment

Disconnecting is becoming a priority: couples are inviting their guests to put their phones away, while offering alternatives such as disposable cameras, Polaroids, or wedding content creators. It's a way to fully enjoy the moment while preserving memorable moments.

In summary, these trends, revealed by Mariages.net, offer a glimpse into weddings in 2026: elegant, convivial, personalized, and undeniably inspiring. Balancing boldness and sophistication, each couple can create an event that reflects their personality while leaving a lasting impression on their guests.