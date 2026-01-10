“We ate pasta at our wedding”: she breaks with the conventions surrounding this day

Couples are redefining traditions and readily breaking established culinary rules. Some set up food trucks at their reception venue, others opt for themed buffets, and still others showcase pasta in every conceivable way. This dish, more often found in student kitchens than on white tablecloths, doesn't pretend to rival typical gourmet menus. But it does have the merit of breaking the mold.

Pasta as a main course, a bold choice

Imagine a perfectly set table, adorned with a gilded candelabra, wildflowers, and crystal tableware. Pasta, a cheap and easy-to-prepare dish for lazy days, seems out of place with this elegant setting. When you think of a wedding menu, you spontaneously picture a beautiful chicken on a bed of organic vegetables or a duck breast with dauphinoise potatoes.

You expect to read prestigious culinary titles on your parchment, written in a romantic font. A little less so to eat a humble dish you know by heart. Content creator @chlosertoyou surprised her guests' taste buds by offering a twist on pasta. Like many couples, tired of outdated customs and culinary norms, she found originality in pure simplicity.

And she didn't choose this menu to reenact Lady and the Tramp in front of the photographer's watchful eye. Pasta, that staple that comes in handy when inspiration is lacking and that relentlessly reappears on the lips of students, is a true institution in Italy. Here, we're not talking about simple macaroni and cheese or spaghetti smothered in ketchup, but rather more elaborate recipes. The influencer did justice to this unjustly underrated dish. While her friends initially grimaced at the menu's reveal, as if to say, "That's just not done," they quickly changed their minds.

A wedding with the good taste of Dolce Vita

While some more daring brides have replaced the traditional wedding cake with a giant mozzarella or an XXL tiramisu, Chloé was a bit more sensible and sensible in her choices. As she explains in her video, "the wedding food theme was Italian." Pasta, easier to elevate than the convivial pizza, was therefore the obvious choice.

The content creator, who avoided clichés and tastefully reimagined the wedding menu, didn't settle for just a few antipasti and some parmesan. For starters? Grilled octopus, beef carpaccio, truffle arancini, a burrata and tomato duo… The experience begins with the very first bite. These dishes, whose aromas alone evoke the cobblestone streets of Milan, were just a brief glimpse. The rest of the meal was equally promising.

Who said pasta couldn't be chic and rival the finest dishes of French cuisine? Chloé opted for three pasta variations for her wedding: truffle pasta, clam pasta, and ragù pasta. These Italian-inspired specialties prove that pasta can be paired with immaculate dresses and suits, not just with a grandmother's apron.

The desire for a truly personalized wedding

Today, couples aspire to more freedom and take their relatives' commandments less to heart. They say "I do" in satin pajamas in front of the altar, improvise giant barbecues in castle grounds, and toast their union with picnic-style meals in the middle of fields.

While weddings were once largely dictated by parents, they are now experienced as a personal affair. From the menu to the activities and the dancing, modern weddings have one guiding principle: individuality . Couples no longer seek to please the older members of the family; they want to realize their wildest dreams, even if it shocks some of the older guests. They take back control and loosen the reins, from the wardrobe to the food.

Serving pasta at your wedding, blowing bubbles as you leave the church, offering packets of seeds to plant instead of the usual sugared almonds… It’s not provocation, simply a sign of pleasant emancipation.