Heatwave: These gentle sex positions will help you avoid (too much) sweating

When the heat becomes overwhelming, the body slows down, skin sticks, and energy levels drop. However, desire doesn't necessarily disappear with the rising temperature. It's simply a matter of adapting your habits to stay comfortable, without forcing yourself or feeling suffocated.

Heat and intimacy: a sometimes delicate duo

When temperatures rise, the body naturally goes into energy-saving mode. As a result, increased sweating, rapid breathing, and a feeling of heaviness can transform an intimate moment into a physical exertion. Demographic studies even observe a drop in births of about 5 to 6% in the nine months following heat waves, a sign that these periods truly influence behavior. This doesn't mean that desire disappears, but rather that it requires more gentleness and listening to the body.

Slow down the pace with slow sex

During heat waves, sexologists often recommend a slower approach, known as "slow sex." The idea isn't performance, but connection: caresses, kisses, eye contact, and shared breathing take precedence over physical intensity. This slowing down has a simple advantage: less effort means less body heat generated. You thus avoid the "exercise in 35-degree heat" effect and create a more sensory experience, focused on comfort and being present with your partner.

Positions that favor gentleness and freshness

Certain positions are particularly suitable when the air becomes difficult to bear.

The spooning position remains a classic. Lying on their sides, partners minimize frontal contact and overheating. It allows for gentle intimacy, slow movements, and a cozy feeling without excessive heat.

remains a classic. Lying on their sides, partners minimize frontal contact and overheating. It allows for gentle intimacy, slow movements, and a cozy feeling without excessive heat. The inverted spoon position , more face-to-face but still slightly offset, adds a dimension of eye contact and emotional connection while avoiding physical closeness. It fosters tender intimacy without excessive heat.

, more face-to-face but still slightly offset, adds a dimension of eye contact and emotional connection while avoiding physical closeness. It fosters tender intimacy without excessive heat. Sitting or semi-reclining positions are also beneficial. They reduce the contact surface and allow for better air circulation, especially near a window or fan. They also put less strain on the body, which can be more comfortable during periods of intense heat.

are also beneficial. They reduce the contact surface and allow for better air circulation, especially near a window or fan. They also put less strain on the body, which can be more comfortable during periods of intense heat. Finally, some standing positions can allow for better air circulation, but they require energy and are not suitable for everyone. The key is to prioritize comfort over performance.

Choosing the right time to meet up

Timing plays a key role. The most comfortable times are generally early in the morning or in the evening, when the temperature drops. Conversely, the hottest hours of the day are not ideal: the body is already under considerable strain from the ambient heat. It is perfectly acceptable to postpone or forgo an intimate moment if the conditions aren't right. Desire doesn't disappear; it simply waits for better conditions.

Small, refreshing gestures

A few details can enhance the experience: a nearby fan, a misting spray to refresh the skin, or gentle splashes of cool water. Some also use contrasting sensations, such as cool textures, to stimulate the body in a different way. Hydration remains essential, as does listening to your body's signals.

The essentials: comfort, freedom, and no pressure

Heat can make skin more humid, bodies stickier, and sensations more intense. It's important to remember that sweating is perfectly normal, as is feeling uncomfortable in these conditions. There's no reason to be ashamed. You might crave closeness, or you might prefer distance: both are valid.

Furthermore, a couple doesn't define an obligation to have sex, and it's perfectly acceptable not to have intercourse, whether during a heatwave or not. Physical contact isn't always pleasant in the heat, and this too deserves to be respected, without jeopardizing the bond or the attachment.

Ultimately, the goal isn't to "hold out despite the heat," but to listen to your body. And sometimes, the best course of action is simply to rest, cool down, or reconnect with yourself in a different way.