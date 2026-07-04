In a couple, the division of household chores also influences desire

What if a simple vacuum cleaner straddling two pieces of furniture or a vigorously wrung-out sponge could reignite your desire? According to a study, the division of household chores in a relationship could influence libido. And your partner doesn't need to channel their inner Chippendales star in a simple apron to do the dishes, or transform the broom into a pole dancing pole to the soundtrack of Dirty Dancing for the magic to happen. They just need to be involved in the household management without you having to remind them with sticky notes on the fridge.

When mental load invades the bedroom

For a long time, household chores were presented as a purely practical matter: who takes out the trash, who starts the washing machine, who remembers to buy more dish soap. Yet, behind these daily tasks lies a much more intimate reality. When one partner alone bears the burden of organizing the household, scheduling the children's medical appointments, grocery shopping, laundry, and the thousand invisible details that keep a family running, there's rarely much room left for lightheartedness.

Conversely, when a partner spontaneously participates in household chores, without waiting to be assigned a task like a probationary intern, it sends a powerful message: "We're a team." And this feeling of support sometimes acts as a true emotional aphrodisiac . Because desire isn't born only in the bedroom. It's also built in everyday life, in those small gestures that show the other person they're not alone in bearing the burden of family organization.

However, according to a survey conducted by the French Inequality Observatory, women spend an average of 3 hours and 26 minutes per day on housework, compared to 2 hours for men. They spend more time polishing furniture and dishes than cleaning their partners' bodies, who would benefit from participating in housework.

Sharing tasks, a form of modern romanticism

Forget bouquets of roses delivered to the office or grand, passionate declarations. For many people, seeing their partner empty the dishwasher without being asked or clean the bathroom on their own initiative has become a particularly attractive gesture.

This attraction doesn't stem from the act of housework itself. No one falls in love with a vacuum cleaner. What's appealing is what it represents: involvement, consideration, and respect. As sexologist Céline Vendé summarized for Doctissimo , a more balanced sharing of chores reduces frustrations and fosters a stronger emotional connection. Less resentment often translates to greater complicity, tenderness, and availability within the couple.

Furthermore, a study conducted with over 1,000 couples married for several decades shows that sexual satisfaction is higher when partners perceive the division of labor as fair and balanced. Conversely, when one partner feels they are doing significantly more than the other, overall satisfaction tends to decrease.

How can we make household chores more appealing?

Scrubbing the floor, taking out the trash, sweeping up crumbs, disinfecting the toilet… These activities, even if they fuel a few niche fantasies, are not the most romantic on Earth. They rarely feature in the romance recommendations of magazines, which prefer candlelit dinners or walks under the stars.

While in romantic comedies, cleaning chores often escalate into a thrilling foam fight, in real life, you're more likely to find yourself with your hair in a bun, latex gloves firmly in place, and overalls on. Yet, household chores can become an opportunity to strengthen your bond and revitalize your relationship. Instead of taking turns with the schedule, clean hand in hand, like a team. One washes the dishes, the other dries them. One sweeps, the other mops.

You can spice things up by adding a few challenges to these routine activities. Why not create a jar with little challenges where you write the task on one piece of paper and the "hot" forfeit on another? For example: "Clean the floor like a car wash" or "Fold the laundry while dancing to 'Hips Don't Lie'." The chores will then seem more like foreplay than unpleasant tasks.

Proof that desire goes far beyond physical appearance

This study ultimately reminds us of one essential thing: desire is not solely a matter of appearance or instant chemistry. It also feeds on the feeling of being understood, respected, and supported.

So no, mopping the floor doesn't automatically transform someone into a romantic movie hero. But actively participating in household chores, without needing to give instructions or constantly remind them, can strengthen bonds much more effectively than you might imagine.

After all, in a relationship, sharing daily tasks also means sharing the mental load. And sometimes, that's precisely what allows desire to find a little space to express itself.