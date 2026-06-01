After her wedding, she arrived at her husband's rugby match in a white dress.

Saying "I do" to love and cheering from the sidelines of a rugby pitch on the same day? Amy Vinson pulled it off. Just hours after her wedding, this British woman surprised everyone by appearing in a white dress at the edge of the pitch to support her brand-new husband during a crucial match.

A bride unlike any other

May 2, 2026, will remain a memorable date for Amy and Craig Vinson. After their wedding ceremony in Weston, England, the newlyweds didn't follow the traditional route that leads directly to the reception. Their next stop? A rugby stadium. Craig was scheduled to play the last match of the season with his team, the Hornets RFC. For Amy, there was no way she was going to let her husband miss this important event. So she chose to accompany him and cheer him on from the sidelines, without even changing out of her wedding dress.

When the passion for sport comes to the wedding

Craig thought he'd have to skip the match because of his wedding, but Amy had other ideas. Convinced that the day should also celebrate their shared passions, she insisted the game be part of the festivities. The rugby player then swapped his suit for his sports gear, complete with a pair of white cleats specially personalized with their wedding date. A symbolic detail that perfectly illustrated this day dedicated to love and sport.

A love story that has always been linked to rugby

The couple met on a dating site in the fall of 2023. When they set their wedding date, the sporting calendar was still unspecified. The overlap between their wedding and the last match of the season was therefore purely coincidental. Rather than seeing this as an obstacle, Amy and Craig transformed the situation into a unique memory. For them, incorporating rugby into their special day was a natural fit. Amy even explained to the British newspaper Metro that this choice suited them perfectly, whereas others might have found it surprising.

A celebration shared with an entire community

This unique arrangement brought together family, friends, and club members in a particularly warm atmosphere. Beyond the couple, an entire community participated in the celebration. Rugby plays a significant role in their lives and has allowed them to forge many friendships over the years. Incorporating this passion into their wedding seemed perfectly natural.

And the day ended beautifully: the Hornets RFC won with a score of 45 to 19. After the match, the newlyweds, their guests and several players got together to extend the celebrations with a friendly get-together.

By choosing to combine marriage and rugby, Amy and Craig Vinson created a day that truly reflected them. Filled with emotion, team spirit, and shared moments, their story proves that there's no single way to celebrate love. And the image of the bride in her white dress cheering on her husband from the sidelines will undoubtedly remain one of the most cherished memories of their union.