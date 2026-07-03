Kissing your partner with lip gloss: the trend that's causing a stir on social media

While women once searched for lipstick marks on their partners' shirt collars, looking for proof of infidelity, today they give their other half sticky kisses to test their level of intimacy. On social media, women apply lip gloss and chase after their partners' mouths, who may or may not be receptive to this smeared kiss with a vanilla or cotton candy flavor.

A lacquered kiss that doesn't always please everyone.

On social media, love is on full display, and even the most intimate gestures of affection become public. Women enjoy improvising compatibility tests based on seemingly mundane activities, like peeling an orange or watching a bird fly . According to their latest relationship assessment, which would certainly raise eyebrows among sexologists , a couple shares everything, including the sugary ingredients of freshly applied lip gloss.

The method is simple. They apply lip gloss as part of their usual routine and innocently ask their partner for a kiss with their silky lips. And even if these gentlemen can't tell the difference between blush and eyeshadow, they're not fooled. They notice the velvety texture before them.

Faced with this Velcro-like makeup, some men instinctively recoil as if their partner had a contagious disease. Others are more welcoming and respond to this plea for affection with tenderness. But generally, these gentlemen keep their distance and even cast distressed glances at the camera. The most telling example is the video by @ashleylamarca, where the victim of this cosmetic attack whispers "help!" While women usually fend off their partners' advances to avoid ruining their makeup, this viral trend is setting a trap for them.

When a tender gesture becomes a viral anecdote

On social media, women are playing a game of cat and mouse with their partners, chasing them with lip gloss in hand. Some partners play along and admit defeat immediately, while others pretend to struggle. The most hostile wipe their lips with the back of their hand in a disgusted expression, as seen in @évaequentin's video, but it doesn't seem to dampen the couple's spirits.

Few partners react nervously upon discovering this unusual texture during their intimate moments . This aesthetic challenge quickly transforms into playful teasing and leads to a good laugh. In fact, this kind of lighthearted teasing is actually quite good for the couple's daily health.

According to a study conducted by Appalachian State University (Boone, California), spontaneous laughter, whether it arises from a bad joke, a holey pajama, or lip gloss passed from face to face, strengthens the chemistry.

Techniques to avoid stains on the mouth

Of course, to maintain this affectionate gesture despite a sugary gloss or a vibrant lipstick, some have well-honed techniques. To avoid having lips that glitter all day or giving the impression of having stepped out of a circus, they mimic a kiss from afar with a sort of "kissing air." Others opt for an enhanced "high five," inspired by longtime friends or football players. The idea? To create an emotional connection despite this silky barrier.

Furthermore, for those who aren't particularly tactile, a kiss isn't the only indicator of a loving couple. Ultimately, each partner has their own love language, and feelings are expressed through touch, words, concrete actions, and even gifts. In this context, lip gloss is simply another pretext for observing what couples already do daily without really realizing it: adjusting, negotiating, finding workarounds, and inventing tiny rituals that eventually become their shared codes.

On social media, the trend will likely disappear as quickly as it appeared, replaced by another, more absurd or more sophisticated, which will once again transform a banal gesture into a collective phenomenon. But in relationships, it leaves a more lasting mark: the idea that even the simplest gestures can become playgrounds, testing grounds, or simply spaces for impromptu complicity.